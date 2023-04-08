- Amber Garrett - New York Daily News (TNS)
Taylor Swift has a blank space where she once wrote Joe Alwyn’s name. The “Lavender Haze” singer and her boyfriend of 6 years have reportedly split.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Rock singer David Crosby died in January after contracting COVID-19, his longtime musical collaborator and friend Graham Nash said in a new interview.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jen Shah's attorney has moved to drop the reality TV star and prison inmate as her client for allegedly racking up a hefty debt.
- By RIO YAMAT - Associated Press
A Nevada judge has tossed a drug trafficking charge against a “Dances With Wolves” actor but upheld the sweeping sexual abuse charges that Nathan Chasing Horse faces in state court. He’s accused of sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls for decades. Chasing Horse wanted his entire 19-count indictment thrown out. He said in his motion that his accusers in Nevada had wanted to have sex with him. One of the women was younger than 16 when she says Chasing Horse started abusing her. Chasing Horse is widely known for playing the role of Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s 1990 film. Trial is set for May 1 in Las Vegas.
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
World Wrestling Entertainment has apologized for using an image from the Auschwitz concentration camp to promote one of its matches during the first night of WrestleMania 39 last weekend. The image was used in a promotional package for the match between Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio on a preview show. The storyline between father and son included Dominik Mysterio going to jail after being involved in an incident with his father during Christmas. The photo from the concentration camp was replaced by stock footage of barbed wire and an empty jail cell in the promo before the match and in replays.
- AP
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- AP
Cal Neva Resort & Casino at Lake Tahoe, a historic hotel-casino built along the California-Nevada line in 1926, is now under the ownership of a Denver-based real estate firm. The hotel-casino was once owned by Frank Sinatra but has been shuttered for 10 years. The company, McWhinney, owns properties in a half-dozen states including Texas and Massachusetts. It says it plans to offer a world-class spa and wellness retreat on the 13-acre site. McKinney announced the deal Friday as part of a partnership with The Kor Group and luxury boutique operator Proper Hospitality. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Reno Gazette Journal reports the sale price was estimated to be about $58 million.
‘The Little Mermaid’ live-action remake to feature modified lyrics ‘because people have gotten very sensitive’
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Disney’s anticipated live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” will not only have a more diverse cast, the soundtrack will have updated lyrics.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Coolio’s cause of death, initially thought to be from natural causes, wound up being classified as accidental because drugs and drug paraphernalia that were found at the scene, according to a medical examiner’s report.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Vivian Trimble, a singer and keyboardist best known as a member of the stylish 1990s rock band Luscious Jackson, died Tuesday. She was 59.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Singer Paul Cattermole, a member of the Y2K-era British pop group S Club 7, has died at 46 — just weeks after the band announced its 25th anniversary reunion tour.
- By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Metallica and Natalie Merchant, Jeremy Renner's four-part series “Rennervations” debuts on Disney+ only a few months after the actor was badly injured in a snowplow accident and “Cocaine Bear” lumbers onto Peacock. The half-hour critically praised comedy “Single Drunk Female” returns for its second season on Freeform and Katie Holmes directs and stars in “Rare Objects,” an adaptation of a novel by Kathleen Tessaro about a woman with a traumatic past trying to rebuild her life starting with a new job at a New York antique shop.
- By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press
Teyana Taylor says the praise she’s received for her new film, “A Thousand and One” is “everything I prayed for.” A.V. Rockwell’s directorial debut, which won the grand jury prize at Sundance this year, follows a young New York City woman and her 6-year-old son, following her release from jail in 1994. Inez takes her child from foster care without permission, and the movie tracks their ups, downs and hardships living in a tough and changing New York without much help. Rockwell, who also wrote the film, says she's grateful the attention the film has received, saying "I wanted to reach people, heal people, connect people to each other.”
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
Another modern-day, neo-realist effort from the brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne (“Rosetta,” “La Promesse”) from the French-speaking region of Belgium, “Tori and Lokita” tells the heartbreaking tale of two immigrant children from Africa, 11-year-old Tori (newcomer Pablo Schils) and 16-y…
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
As a primer on the life and career of James "J Dilla" Yancey, "The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla" is a sufficient introduction to the world of the innovative Detroit hip-hop producer, who died in 2006 at age 32. The documentary premieres at 10 p.m. ET Friday on FX.
- By MORGAN LEE - Associated Press
The governor of New Mexico is confronting a deadline to sign or veto provisions in the largest proposed annual spending plan in the state’s history, along with a $1.1 billion tax relief bill. Surging oil prices and output in southeastern New Mexico are producing a financial windfall for state government. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has until noon Friday to sign or veto the tax bill and provisions of a $9.2 billion state general fund budget. Democratic lawmakers want to increase state spending to shore up rural health care networks, provide tuition-free college, no-pay daycare and new business incentives. The budget proposal would increase state general fund spending by 14% to around $1.2 billion.
- Jay Cridlin - Tampa Bay Times (TNS)
TAMPA, Fla. — When Taylor Swift breezes through Tampa next week for a sold-out three-night stand at Raymond James Stadium, she’s poised to rake in a lot of dough.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Michael J. Fox opens up about his decadeslong battle with Parkinson’s disease in a new trailer for the eagerly anticipated documentary “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.”
- AP
Paul Cattermole, a member of early-2000s British pop group S Club 7, has died at the age of 46. The news comes just weeks after the band announced a reunion tour. The band and Cattermole’s family said Friday that the singer was was found at his home in Dorset, southwest England on Thursday and pronounced dead later that afternoon. They said the cause was unknown, but police did not consider the death suspicious. Formerd in 1998, S Club 7 had a string of upbeat hits including “Reach” and “Never Had a Dream Come True.” In February S Club 7 announced a 25th-anniversary tour, due to begin in October.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The family and longtime attorney for “John Wick” and “The Wire” star Lance Reddick are disputing an uncorroborated death certificate that says the actor died of heart disease.