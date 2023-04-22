The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JEFF AMY - Associated Press
Koko Da Doll, an Atlanta woman who gained notice in a documentary about transgender Black women, was shot to death in Atlanta. Her sister Kilya Williams and other relatives said police told them the transgender woman appears to have been shot after leaving an apartment complex. Atlanta police on Friday released surveillance video seeking the identity of a person they are seeking to aid their investigation. Koko, also known as Rasheeda Williams, had gained notice earlier this year when she and others appeared in the documentary “Kokomo City.” It describes her life as a transgender woman, her interactions with Black men as a sex worker, and violence she sometimes faced.
- AP
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Beef" stars Ali Wong, Steven Yeun and series creator Lee Sung Jin have broken their silence on David Choe's controversial "rape" comments from 2014.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Martin Lawrence is reassuring fans about the health trajectory of fellow actor-comedian Jamie Foxx amid questions following the Oscar winner's recent medical issue.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Was Egypt's Queen Cleopatra Black?
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Not many horror franchises can keep the red stuff spurting without getting dusty and stale as a pile of bones, but Sam Raimi’s rollicking “Evil Dead” series has spent the last 42 years reanimating itself with persistent aplomb. (See: 1981’s seminal “Evil Dead,” 1987’s campier “Evil Dead II,”…
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
In what could be the first of several films, Shailene Woodley stars as Baltimore Police Officer Eleanor Falco, a deeply troubled, not very well-educated young woman who finds herself in the middle of a giant manhunt when she is chosen by leader Geoffrey Lammark (Ben Mendelsohn) to help head …
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
Nick Cannon claims the fact he has fathered 12 kids is due, in part, to his extraordinary DNA.
- By The Associated Press
“That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson is going back on trial on three charges of rape. A deadlocked jury led to a mistrial for Masterson in November. Opening statements in his retrial will begin on Monday. The new trial should see a bigger role for the Church of Scientology. Masterson and the three women he's accused of raping from 2001 to 2003 were all members at the time, and the women say the church protected him and kept them from going to authorities. Masterson will also have celebrity attorney Shawn Holley among his lawyers this time. He has pleaded not guilty.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
The rapper Desiigner reportedly exposed himself on an international flight and is now seeking help regarding his mental health.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Pearl Jam is hitting the road this year and the band hopes fans can come along without breaking the bank.
- AP
The new president of the University of Michigan also plays the cello. But Santa Ono has scratched his first appearance with a local orchestra. It's the result of rising tension between the school and striking graduate student instructors. Ono was scheduled to play Saturday with the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra during Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No. 1. University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald says striking instructors “have been very aggressive” during protests. The university says Ono's dinner with students at a restaurant was disrupted Thursday night. Irene Promodh says fellow union members simply wanted to talk to Ono about losing pay during the strike, which began March 29.
- Jessica Schladebeck - New York Daily News (TNS)
The wife of ex-Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has filed for divorce one week after the actor was reported missing and endangered but was subsequently located.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The superb French drama "Other People's Children" opens on the Eiffel Tower at night — a timeless romantic image that floods you with warmth and maybe induces a chuckle. It's a cliche, oui, but a wittily, knowingly deployed one. The tower's famous beacon shimmers across the famous city that'…
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
There's a whole lot of blood and not much else in "Evil Dead Rise," the latest chapter in the horror franchise, which could use a little of the spirited, campy, wink-wink charm of the original entries in the series.
Movie review: 'Ghosted' doesn't get enough from Ana de Armas, who's paired with Chris Evans in appealing but underachieving action rom-com
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
Promising premise? Check.
Mary McNamara: From BuzzFeed to Netflix, digital media promised revolution. And a bloody business it's been
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The time has come for us to stop using the term "digital revolution" in such a catchphrase-cute way, with the inevitable emphasis on "digital" and little thought for the meaning, and historical realities, of "revolution."
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In 2021, Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. But that might not have happened without the help of her friend and fellow actor with MS, Selma Blair.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Goodbye, Frank Ocean; hello, Blink-182 — and Skrillex.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Denise "Bravo, Bravo, f— Bravo" Richards is back.