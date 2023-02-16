- AP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to deliver a live video address at the opening of the annual Berlin International Film Festival. Organizers of the event say they will pay special tribute this year to Ukraine and to the protesters in Iran. Zelenskyy, a former comedian and actor, features prominently in Sean Penn’s film about the war in Ukraine, “Superpower,” which will have its world premiere at the Berlinale. This year’s event, which runs until Feb. 26, will see 18 films compete for the Golden and the Silver Bear awards. The winners will be chosen by a jury headed by American actor, screenwriter and director Kristen Stewart. The festival opens with the premier of “She Came to Me” starring Anne Hathaway, Marisa Tomei and Peter Dinklage.
- By NARDOS HAILE - Associated Press
The Blonds shined like gaudy, shimmering jewels in the label's fall/winter debut, which closed out New York Fashion Week. The show was held on Wednesday evening at the Gallery at Spring Studios in New York. Colorful, glistening jewels set the tone for the night. One of the Blonds’ designers, Phillipe Blond opened the show with a dramatic runway walk debuting the first piece of the collection. The night was all about big hair, shoes and jewels and that’s exactly what Blond was wearing. Maye Musk, model and mother of billionaire Elon, was in attendance. Model and actor Dominique Jackson closed the night in a stunning diamond corset and white faux fur coat.
- By DEREK GATOPOULOS - Associated Press
Plans for a major renovation of the National Archaeological Museum in Greece have been announced by the country's Culture Ministry, expanding exhibition space at the Athens site that houses the most important collection of Greek antiquities in the world. The project, announced Wednesday, expected to last four years, will be led by the British architect Sir David Chipperfield, whose major works include restoration of the Neues Museum in Berlin and the design of the East Building at the Saint Louis Art Museum. New construction covering 215,000 square feet is planned around the existing 19th century neoclassical building in central Athens and would include new above- and below-ground exhibition areas, garden space and a new front entrance.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — "White Lotus" star Jennifer Coolidge alerted the Los Angeles Police Department after she spotted a trespasser at her home in the Hollywood Hills.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Tributes are pouring in for Raquel Welch, the Hollywood legend who died Wednesday at age 82 after a long and storied career both on and offstage.
- The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry is donating $2.75 million to older homeowners in Atlanta to help ensure they’re able to stay in their homes. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Perry reached out a few weeks ago to Atlanta Mayor Andrew Dickens about providing assistance for residents on fixed incomes whose rising real estate taxes could force them out of their homes. Forbes lists Perry as the world’s third-highest paid entertainer. The newspaper reports that he is going to pay off the overdue property taxes of 300 older Atlanta residents with low incomes. The funds will be administered by Invest Atlanta Partnership, the nonprofit arm of Atlanta's economic development authority.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Raymond Chandler’s Los Angeles gumshoe Philip Marlowe has stretched across some of the most fertile decades of American cinema, from Howard Hawks’ seductively cryptic “The Big Sleep” to Robert Altman’s “The Long Goodbye.” “Marlowe,” with Liam Neeson as the private eye, is a reclamation project, a bid to recapture some old-school, tough-talking movie magic. It's a handsomely made period piece made with obvious affection for film noir plus a top flight cast. Yet the movie, enveloped with a strong smell of mothballs, feels like an old pinstripe suit that’s been taken out of the closet for no apparent reason, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. “Marlowe" opens in theaters Friday.
- Gina Piccalo - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
- By MATTHEW BARAKAT - Associated Press
Actor Robert Duvall was one of more than 100 speakers at a northern Virginia town’s council meeting opposing a proposed $550 million data center from Amazon. The Town of Warrenton voted 4-3 early Wednesday morning to approve a special use permit for Amazon, despite Duvall’s opposition. The 92-year-old actor lives on a farm in Fauquier County, which surrounds the town. He received a standing ovation from attendees at the conclusion of his remarks. The northern Virginia region is home to the world’s largest concentration of data centers, which are needed to support modern internet use. As data centers have expanded, community opposition has increased, and neighbors have expressed concern over noise and other environmental issues.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
This should be music to Rihanna fans’ ears. The Grammy-winning singer hopes to soon release her first album since 2016.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Everyone loves a good comeback story, and actor Ke Huy Quan is reveling in his.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Raquel Welch, whose emergence from the sea in a skimpy, furry bikini in the film “One Million Years B.C.” would propel her to international sex symbol status throughout the 1960s and ’70s, has died at 82. Welch died early Wednesday, according to her agent, Stephen LaManna. Welch’s breakthrough came in 1966′s campy prehistoric flick “One Million Years B.C.,” despite having a grand total of three lines. Clad in a brown doeskin bikini, she successfully evaded pterodactyls but not the notice of the public. Her curves and beauty captured pop culture attention, with Playboy crowning her the “most desired woman” of the ’70s and Men’s Health putting her No. 2 on the “Hottest Women of All Time” list.
- AP
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance of "Unholy" at the 2023 Brit Awards prompted dozens of viewers in the United Kingdom to file complaints.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A video of Busta Rhymes throwing his drink at a woman who touched his butt has gone viral on social media.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A month after a snowplow accident left Jeremy Renner severely injured with multiple broken bones, the "Hawkeye" star is looking forward to a new chapter.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
“Marlowe” is an adaptation of the 2014 book “The Black-Eyed Blonde: A Philip Marlowe Novel” by Irish novelist and Booker Award winner John Banville (“Doctor Copernicus”), writing as his pseudonymous other self Benjamin Black. It is a detective story set in 1939 Los Angeles, featuring Raymond…
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The marketing team behind Elizabeth Banks' "Cocaine Bear" on Tuesday released a bonkers video game inspired by the forthcoming film. And the internet is eating it up.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
The number of newly formed labor unions more than doubled nationwide in 2022. It was the largest one-year increase on record.
- AP
American actor Jane Fonda says she accepted an Austrian building tycoon’s invitation to attend the Vienna Opera Ball because he offered to “pay me quite a bit of money.” The 85-year-old Academy Award winner said at a Wednesday news conference with her date, 90-year-old Richard Lugner, that she needed the money to pay her bills and to support her grandchildren. Lugner is known for paying undisclosed sums of money to famous women to accompany him to the ball. His past guests include Pamela Anderson, Kim Kardashian and model Elle MacPherson. Fonda said her commitment would not include dancing at Thursday's ball because she has a “fake shoulder, two fake hips, two fake knees.”
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck added some ink.
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Q. If I get the Tribit StormBox Blast speaker can I use it with my Blu-ray player (with analog audio outputs) and video projector for movie night?