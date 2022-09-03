CNN White House correspondent John Harwood says he’s exiting the news channel. In a tweet Friday, he says he was proud of the work he'd done. His departure comes amid other significant changes at CNN. Last month, CNN canceled its weekly “Reliable Sources” media analysis show after three decades on the air, and host Brian Stelter left the network. The network is making a move to be less confrontational politically. Harwood came to CNN from CNBC, and previously worked at the St. Petersburg Times and the Wall Street Journal. Harwood said he looked forward to figuring out what's next. CNN didn't reply to a request for comment.