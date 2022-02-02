- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — "Somebody Somewhere," the new HBO series that showcases the wildly talented Bridget Everett, is set in the star's hometown of Manhattan, Kansas. But Minnesota played a key role in the sitcom's development.
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Hulu’s limited series “Pam & Tommy” is a classic L.A. love story: two beautiful, oversexed hotties with half a brain between them fall in lust, make a sex tape, suffer a burglary and inadvertently breathe new life into both the porn industry and their flagging careers.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — A high school reunion becomes a murder mystery when one of the alumni, played by Dave Franco, ends up dead in the Apple TV+ comedic whodunit “The Afterparty,” which also stars Chicago native Ike Barinholtz as one of the possible suspects, a bruiser who was the big man on campus in …
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — After two years of pandemic-driven delays, the veteran L.A. indie-rock band Best Coast was so ready to hit the road in January that they'd named their 25-date cross-country tour "Finally Tomorrow." It'd been 22 months since the duo — guitarist-vocalist Bethany Cosentino, 35, an…
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Four years ago, Aubry Bennion bought a 1950s house on half an acre just north of Salt Lake City. It was small, but she was smitten with the red brick facade with its scalloped trim.
- Michael Schaub - Star Tribune (TNS)
Tales from the dark side that arrive at the perfect — well, kind of — time.
- Malcolm Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)
A formally daring, richly rewarding book narrated by a novel that survived the Nazis' book-burning.
- Ben Crandell - South Florida Sun-Sentinel (TNS)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — As the 10th anniversary of Whitney Houston’s death on Feb. 11 approaches, it is natural to focus on the mercurial singer’s tragic coda, the conclusion face down in a hotel bathtub at age 48.
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — About a week after Edmund White turned 82, we spoke on the phone.
- Jacqueline Cutler - New York Daily News (TNS)
"Sweat: A History of Exercise" by Bill Hayes; Bloomsbury Publishing (256 pages, $28)
Karla Peterson: In her breezy new novel, author Swan Huntley looks at the dark side of her La Jolla High life
- Karla Peterson - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — For author Swan Huntley, the truths embedded in her third and latest novel were not stranger than fiction. But they were just as dramatic as anything she could have made up.
- S. Kirk Walsh - Star Tribune (TNS)
Petterson mines familiar territory in his memorable eighth novel, exploring love, grief and family.
- May-lee Chai - Star Tribune (TNS)
Who murdered the Chao family patriarch? Honestly, it could have been anyone.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By YURI KAGEYAMA - AP Business Writer
TOKYO (AP) — Sony’s profit for the quarter through December edged up 11% on healthy sales from its film division, including the new Spider-Man movie, the Japanese electronics and entertainment company said Wednesday.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The new, splashy Broadway musical about Michael Jackson begins with the King of Pop plotting an ambitious tour to reclaim his throne. He's facing financial ruin, swirling rumors and an addiction to pain pills. You'd think it was 2009, just weeks before his death. That's the l…
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
NEW YORK — ABC News is suspending “The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks over erroneous remarks she made on the program about the Holocaust.
- By The Associated Press
Audible best-sellers for the week ending January 28:
‘Compartment No. 6′ review: Boy and girl meet cramped in a train to the top of the world. This is one of the year’s early best
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
If a movie puts two strangers together in a new city, or en route to one, two words tend to come up in comparison. They are: “before” and “sunrise,” thanks to the first, Vienna-set meetup in Richard Linklater’s trilogy starring Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke. Or “brief” and “encounter,” if it’s…
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
There's still a lot to say about Bruno.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Thandiwe Newton just treated Sean Penn the same way her “Westworld” character treats most humans: Without mercy.
- By HILARY FOX - Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Ronnie Wood had to use stairs to sign his name on his latest work of art — a giant abstract painting of the Rolling Stones.