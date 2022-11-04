A Japanese Kabuki star who recently assumed a prestigious stage name says he wants to preserve the traditional art while adopting a new approach, including by collaborating with artists from other genres around the world as he seeks to attract younger audiences. Ichikawa Danjuro XIII, formerly known as Ichikawa Ebizo, is scheduled give a series of performances at Tokyo’s Kabukiza theater through December to celebrate his name succession. In the world of Kabuki, a stage name is handed down over generations in a family and carries a great responsibility and honor. Danjuro has brought Star Wars to the Kabuki theater and collaborated with an opera singer and said Friday he hopes to do more in the future.