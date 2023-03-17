- By ISAAC SCHARF and TIA GOLDENBERG - Associated Press
Coils of red-robed and white-capped women are becoming ominous fixtures of the mass anti-government protests roiling Israel. Heads bowed and hands clasped, they are dressed as characters from Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and are growing in numbers as the protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policies intensify. They say they are trying to ward off what they believe will be a dark future — much like the novel's chilling dystopia where women are stripped of their rights — if the government follows through on its plan to overhaul the judiciary.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
There’s little respite for Ben Platt once the new Broadway revival of the dark musical “Parade” begins. Even during intermission, he remains onstage, sitting in a jail cell. Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy says Platt is one of the reasons to see this grim and doomed musical love story set against the real backdrop of a murder and lynching in pre-World War I Georgia. Another is Micaela Diamond, who plays his wife. A third reason is the score by Jason Robert Brown, which brilliantly veers from muscular work songs to intricate duets. But curious staging may leave you baffled even as you are moved.
- By BETH HARRIS - Associated Press
Famed session drummer Jim Gordon has died. Gordon backed Eric Clapton and The Beach Boys before being diagnosed with schizophrenia and going to prison for killing his mother. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says Gordon died Monday at a medical facility in Vacaville. Gordon was credited with contributing the piano coda for the classic song, “Layla.” But his former girlfriend, singer Rita Coolidge, asserted she and Gordon wrote it together. Gordon played on The Beach Boys' “Pet Sounds” album. He worked with a who's who of musicians, including Jackson Browne and Barbra Streisand. Gordon was 77.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Scoring tickets to watch the Cure perform live should be just like heaven ... but Ticketmaster is making the process hell for fans.
- By JEFF AMY - Associated Press
A Georgia Senate committee has revived a proposal to legalize sports betting, although its prospects of becoming law remain uncertain. The Senate Economic Development and Tourism Committee amended an unrelated bill to legalize online sports betting by early 2024 at the latest. The bill would place sports betting under the state lottery and legalize it without asking voters to amend the state constitution. The move comes late in the session, after proposals in both the House and Senate failed earlier.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
Paris Hilton is sharing her life story in “Paris Hilton: The Memoir,” a new book detailing the ups and downs of her public and private life. Hilton became famous as a teen living in New York with her parents at the Waldorf Astoria where she became a gossip column staple. She revealed in a 2020 documentary, “This is Paris,” and in more detail in her book, that she was sent by her parents to multiple facilities for troubled teens but experienced mental and physical abuse. Hilton says, she crafted a party girl persona with a high-pitched voice to deflect pain. In an interview, Hilton talks about why she felt it was the right time to release a book.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Ben Affleck knows he's meme material and doesn't seem to mind.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jack White dedicated a poem on Wednesday to his former wife and bandmate, Meg White, after a journalist posted a disparaging tweet about the White Stripes drummer that went viral.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 11, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.
- By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press
Marcus Samuelsson is keen on leading with intention. That focus is seared into the delectable dishes prepared at his popular restaurants, but it is also expressed with his staffing. Samuelsson and fellow chef Jonathan Waxman have launched an effort to honor trailblazing restaurants founded by women and people of color. They host “Seat at the Table,” an eight-part Audible original series. In the series, chefs and others involved in the inception of their restaurants present an oral history of some of America’s most iconic eateries founded by women and people of color. Samuelsson, a multiple James Beard Award-winning chef, says entering a restaurant is “entering a piece of American history.”
- By The Associated Press
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — "Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix has broken her silence about the cheating scandal upending her personal life and the Bravo reality series, revealing that she has been "devastated and broken" by "the betrayal" that ended her longtime relationship to co-star Tom Sandoval.
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Aftershock, arguably the greatest hard rock festival in the U.S., has announced its 2023 lineup.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Hawkeye" star Jeremy Renner shared a handwritten note from his nephew recognizing his uncle's notable achievements, including his survival of a brutal snowplow accident on New Year's Day this year.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Now-former celebrity stylist Law Roach has shut down those Zendaya rumors that began circulating after he announced his retirement Tuesday.
- Jen Yamato and Helen Li - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — After a milestone night for Asian and Asian American inclusion at the 95th Academy Awards, one community is still feeling the sting of being left out.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Freddie Prinze Jr. knows what the director did that summer.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Whoopi Goldberg regrets using racially insensitive language on "The View." Yes, again.
- Wendy Lee and Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — On paper, Nancy Meyers’ ambitious in-the-works Netflix movie seemed to have all the ingredients of a classic Hollywood romantic comedy.
Commentary: Was the White Stripes’ Meg White a great, or awful, drummer? Online controversy begs question: What year is this?
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
What decade is this?
- Rich Heldenfels - Tribune News Service (TNS)
You have questions. I have some answers.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The White House press office has long been a reliable path to a TV news career. There are currently five hosts who have previously worked there, and President Joe Biden's former press secretary, Jen Psaki, joins their ranks Sunday when her weekly hourlong show debuts on MSNBC at noon Eastern.
Movie review: 'Boston Strangler' a compelling look at infamous murder spree through the lens of female reporter
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
For its producers, "Boston Strangler" arrives at what arguably is an opportune time, when content based on true crime is hot.