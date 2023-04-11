For Better Or For Worse

For Better Or For Worse
0
0
0
0
0

Review: Mark Bowden writes gripping story of Baltimore gang
Ap
AP

Review: Mark Bowden writes gripping story of Baltimore gang

  • By ANITA SNOW - Associated Press

Nonfiction master Mark Bowden is probably best known for his book “Black Hawk Down,” about the brutal 1993 battle against elite American forces in Mogadishu, Somalia. He now brings us a ground level view of a different kind of battle in Baltimore, the city where he grew up. Using exclusive access to FBI files and drawing on his knowledge of the city, Bowden delivers a riveting true narrative of a FBI investigation that landed eight gang leaders behind bars. The main target was Montana Barronette, Baltimore’s "Number One Trigger Puller" from Sandtown, the city's oldest Black neighborhood.

Ap
AP

Al Jaffee, longtime Mad magazine cartoonist, dead at 102

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

Former Mad magazine cartoonist Al Jaffee died Monday at the age of 102. Jaffee, one of the magazine’s longest contributors, had delighted millions of kids with such fixtures as the Fold-In and “Snappy Answers to Stupid Questions.” With its cheeky, sometimes pointed send-ups of politics and culture, Mad was essential reading for teens and preteens during the baby-boom era. Few contributed as much, and as dependably, as Jaffee. Over a 50-year period starting in 1964, virtually every issue featured new material by Jaffee. His parodies of advertisements included such future real-life products as automatic redialing for a telephone and a computer spell checker.

Mexican ballad singer Julián Figueroa dies at 27
Ap
AP

Mexican ballad singer Julián Figueroa dies at 27

  • AP

Mexican ballad singer Julián Figueroa has died at the age of 27, his mother confirmed Monday. Figueroa was the son of actress Maribel Guardia and singer Joan Sebastian, who died in 2015. Guardia wrote that Figueroa died of a heart ailment. Like his father Figueroa sang northern-inspired ballads backed by a norteño band. His hits included songs like “Yo sería”, “Ay amor” and “Volaré.” His survived by his mother, and his wife, singer and actress Imelda Tuñón, and their son. Funeral plans were not immediately announced.

Review: A book for movie lovers with romance, mystery, drama
Ap
AP

Review: A book for movie lovers with romance, mystery, drama

  • By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press

Aspiring screenwriter Advika finds herself in a whirlwind romance with a famous director she meets while working the bar at an Oscars afterparty. Almost before she knows it, Advika is married to Julian. When Julian’s first ex-wife dies shortly after, her will promises Advika $1 million and a film reel if she divorces the man. “Advika and the Hollywood Wives” by Kirthana Ramisetti follows Advika as she uncovers everything she can about her husband's' three previous marriages. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says the novel is a page-turner packed with mystery, drama and romance. “Advika and the Hollywood Wives” is scheduled for release April 11 from Grand Central.

Review: ‘The Trackers’ tells a vivid, post-Depression tale
Ap
AP

Review: ‘The Trackers’ tells a vivid, post-Depression tale

  • By ROB MERRILL - Associated Press

The characters that populate Charles Frazier’s new novel “The Trackers” are all searching for something, writes Associated Press reviewer Rob Merrill. The post-Depression tale is narrated by Val, a painter hired to create a mural in a Wyoming post office. When the wife of a wealthy rancher goes missing, Val puts down his brush and goes on a cross-country adventure to find her and reveal secrets that will change everything. Merrill writes that although it’s set 86 years ago, there are moments that are eerie in their echoes of the present. “The Trackers” is on sale Tuesday.

Ap
AP

Striking at the heart of Hollywood

  • Los Angeles Times (TNS)

As contract negotiations have continued, leaders of the Writers Guild of America have asked their members to give them authority to call a strike should they fail to reach an agreement on a new contract with studios by May 1. While a strike is not assured, many in Hollywood say the union is …

Graphic version of Anne Frank book removed by Florida school
Ap
AP

Graphic version of Anne Frank book removed by Florida school

  • By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press

A high school along Florida’s Atlantic Coast has removed a graphic novel based on the diary of Anne Frank after a leader of a conservative group challenged it, claiming it minimized the Holocaust. “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation” was removed from a library at Vero Beach High School after a leader of Moms for Liberty in Indian River County raised an objection. The school’s principal agreed, and the book was removed last month. Other books about Anne Frank and copies of the published diary she wrote chronicling her time hiding from the Nazis in German-occupied Amsterdam remain in the school systems’ libraries.

Ap
AP

Bodies of missing musician, son recovered from Arkansas lake

  • AP

Authorities say the bodies of a jam band musician and his son have been recovered from an Arkansas lake more than three weeks after the two went missing during a kayaking trip. Lt. Shannon Jenkins of the Benton County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that the bodies had been identified as those of 47-year-old Chuck Morris and his 20-year-old son, Charley Morris. Chuck Morris was a percussionist for the band Lotus. The band posted a statement on behalf of the Morris family saying both men drowned. Chuck Morris and his son had last been seen on March 16 while on a kayaking trip to Beaver Lake in Arkansas.

Ap
AP

Michael Lerner, ‘Barton Fink’ Oscar nominee, dies at 81

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Michael Lerner, the Brooklyn-born character actor who played a myriad of imposing figures in his 60 years in the business, including crime bosses, CEOs, politicians, protective fathers and the monologuing movie mogul Jack Lipnick in “Barton Fink,” has died. He was 81. His nephew, actor Sam Lerner, announced his in an Instagram post Sunday. Sam Lerner wrote that his uncle died Saturday but did not provide further details. Michael Lerner was also well known for his roles in “Harlem Nights,” “Elf,” and “Eight Men Out." Sam Lerner, in his post, wrote "RIP Michael, enjoy your unlimited Cuban cigars, comfy chairs, and endless movie marathon.”