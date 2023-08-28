“Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story” and “Barbie” are in a dead heat for the box-office crown, with the video game adaptation just edging Greta Gerwig’s pop sensation, according to studio estimates Sunday. Sony Pictures is reporting that “Gran Turismo” opened with $17.3 million over the weekend, while Warner Bros. estimates that “Barbie,” in its sixth week of release, is coming in with $17.1 million. Those totals could change when final ticket sales are counted Monday. The weekend was also an usual one in multiplexes. U.S. movie theaters held the second annual National Cinema Day on Sunday, with $4 tickets to all films and showtimes at nearly all of the country’s theaters.