- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Irish rock group the Script is mourning the loss of one of its own.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” continues to gobble power-ups and records as it surpassed $500 million in global box office sales this week, according to reports.
- By BROOKE LEFFERTS - Associated Press
The Emmy-winning costume designer of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has translated the emotional changes of its characters throughout five seasons. Along with a team of costumers, Donna Zakowska has dressed nearly 50,000 extras and principal actors for Amazon Prime Video’s hit show, which launches its last season Friday. “Maisel” follows a New York City housewife who makes an unlikely turn to standup comedy in a journey of self-discovery after her husband’s infidelity blows up their conventional life. Show creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino say they loved collaborating with Donna Zakowska to further character and story arcs with color.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Reality TV personality Raquel Leviss has checked into a counseling program in Arizona to receive treatment for her mental health, according to reports.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Lil Nas X responded to accusations from model and internet celebrity Woah Vicky, who recently made the unsubstantiated claim that the rapper is faking his sexuality.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Angela Bassett left a lasting impression on fans when she held hands with Austin Butler at the 2023 Oscars. A month later, it seems that moment has stayed with her too.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson have been as close as brothers on and off the set for years — though are they actually related?
- By SCOTT SONNER - Associated Press
County commissioners have rescinded an energy company’s permit to drill exploratory wells for a geothermal project in the Nevada desert near the site of the annual Burning Man counterculture festival about 110 miles north of Reno. Officials for the Burning Man organization and others who have filed suit in federal court to block Ormat Technologies’ exploration in the Black Rock Desert say the move puts the project on hold indefinitely and could scuttle it all together. The Washoe County Commission voted 3-2 to overturn the permit the Board of Adjustment approved in January to allow for the drilling of up to 13 geothermal test wells in the area near Gerlach.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
Peyton List's new series “School Spirits” is a YA mystery where she stars as a dead teen stuck in limbo in the afterlife. She enlists help from other spirit friends to track down what happened to her. The series is based on a graphic novel by siblings Megan and Nate Trinrud, due out in the fall. All eight episodes are streaming on Paramount+. List says the role was a pivotal one because it's her first lead role, and she got to have a voice on set as a producer. Coming up, List will appear in the sixth and final season of “Cobra Kai” on Netflix.
- By BOB SMIETANA, Religion News Service
A new study found that four megachurches have cornered the market on worship music in recent years, churning out hit after hit and dominating the worship charts. The study looked at 38 songs that made the Top 25 lists for CCLI and PraiseCharts — which track what songs are played in churches — and found that almost all had originated from one of the four megachurches. All the songs in the study debuted on those charts between 2010 and 2020. Of the songs in the study, 36 had ties to: Bethel Community Church in California; Hillsong, headquartered in Australia; Passion City Church in Atlanta; and Elevation in North Carolina.
- AP
Clint Eastwood is getting back in the director’s chair. The “Unforgiven” and “Gran Torino” filmmaker is set to direct the legal drama “Juror No. 2” for Warner Bros., a person close to the production who requested anonymity because she wasn’t authorized to comment publicly confirmed Friday. The film will be Eastwood’s first since 2021’s neo-Western “Cry Macho,” which also marked his return to the screen as an actor. With production on “Juror No. 2” to begin in June, Eastwood will be 93 when he steps on set.
NYC Mayor Adams gives Andrew Lloyd Webber key to the city for being Broadway’s ‘greatest of all time’ as ‘Phantom of the Opera’ set to close Sunday
- Chris Sommerfeldt - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams bestowed one of the city’s highest civilian honors upon legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber on Friday, praising him as the greatest Broadway musical force in history.
- By JOHN CARUCCI - Associated Press
Jessica Chastain counts her performance as Nora in the current Broadway revival of “A Doll’s House” to be one of the “hardest things” she has ever done. Coming from the actor who played Tammy Faye Bakker and Tammy Wynette, that’s saying a lot. The Oscar-winning actor is currently appearing in a limited run of the groundbreaking 1879 Henrik Ibsen play that was controversial for its time because it challenged the sacredness of marriage, gender roles, and women’s rights. Chastain says the subject was a worthy reason to return to the stage because it still resonates today with conversations about representation and authenticity.
- By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press
Cedric the Entertainer says part of the success of “The Neighborhood” is that it tackles sensitive topics in a fun, lighthearted way. Now in its fifth season, the sitcom celebrated its 100th episode with week with an episode the comedian directed. He says directing was the natural progression in his show responsibilities, and he see himself eventually stepping behind the camera more often and directing younger talent. The former Emmys host, who's currently on the 23-city “Straight Jokes No Chaser” tour, says that hit stand-up shows like the legendary "Def Comedy Jam," which helped propel Black comedy stars, might not be able to exist today.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Ryan Seacrest gave an emotional farewell speech Friday on his final episode of ABC's "Live With Kelly and Ryan" — his morning-TV home since 2017.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Admirers of the gifted Japanese writer-director Makoto Shinkai will recognize his touch from the opening moments of his often entrancing new animated feature, "Suzume." An affecting story about love and salvation, loss and memory, the movie opens on a dark-blue sky kissed by pastel-sunset pi…
In a watershed moment for LA arts, Snehal Desai becomes 1st person of color to lead Center Theatre Group
- Jessica Gelt and Charles McNulty - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Center Theatre Group announced Friday that it has appointed Snehal Desai artistic director, filling the role vacated by Michael Ritchie in 2021. The producing artistic director of East West Players since 2016, Desai is the first artistic director of color in CTG’s history.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The first word we see written down in "Beau Is Afraid," Ari Aster's raging Oedipal phantasmagoria of a movie, is "Guilt," with a capital "G." It's not the last word to pop up in a story full of angry scribblings, earnest love notes, slick corporate logos, detailed sex-shop menus, foulmouthed…
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — It remains to be seen if Frank Ocean's Sunday headlining performance at Coachella includes "Super Rich Kids," his 2013 song from the soundtrack to the film "The Bling Ring."
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Drake & Josh" star Drake Bell swiftly laughed off the frenzy set off by Florida law enforcement Thursday when police reported the actor as missing and endangered.