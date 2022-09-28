For Better Or For Worse

For Better Or For Worse
0
0
0
0
0

Jill Biden hosts White House reading for student poets
Ap
AP

Jill Biden hosts White House reading for student poets

  • By DARLENE SUPERVILLE - Associated Press

Jill Biden has hosted a White House reading by this year's group of National Student Poets. The first lady is an English and writing teacher who says she has turned to poetry at times in her own life to find the joy in other people's words. The five student poets recognized Tuesday attend high school in Washington state, New Mexico, South Carolina, Wisconsin and New York City. Each student read their winning poem. The 24th poet laureate of the United States, Ada Limón, participated. Biden also celebrated the program's 10th anniversary this year.

Billy Eichner made a great rom-com. Now its audiences' turn.
Ap
AP

Billy Eichner made a great rom-com. Now its audiences' turn.

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

In the whistle-stop lead-up to the release of “Bros,” Eichner has worked tirelessly to whip audiences into a frenzy for a film unlike any Hollywood has before produced. A lot is riding on the movie, and not just because Eichner, the 44-year-old “Billy on the Street” comedian, has been working five years on what is his big-screen breakthrough. “Bros” is the first major-studio gay rom-com and the first studio movie starring and co-written by an openly gay man. In drumming up excitement, Eichner has promoted these distinctions, lamented that they’ve lasted this long, and parodied his role in trying to pitch his movie to America. “Bros” opens Friday in theaters.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan shifts from Devi to 'My Little Pony'
Ap
AP

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan shifts from Devi to 'My Little Pony'

  • By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s childhood devotion to My Little Pony turned out to be homework for her latest TV project. The 20-year-old actor stars in the voice cast of Netflix’s new animated series “My Little Pony: Make Your Mark.” It's a sharp contrast to her breakout role in the coming-of-age comedy “Never Have I Ever.” The Canadian actor recalls growing up with the fourth generation of the toy line that included her favorite, Rainbow Dash. In the Netflix series out this week, Ramakrishnan voices the character of Zipp, a Pegasus pony who's smart and determined to be herself. The actor says voicing a My Little Pony character gave her a chance to fulfill “childhood kind of dreams.”

Column: Digging into the rich legacy of 'The Challenge'
Ap
AP

Column: Digging into the rich legacy of 'The Challenge'

  • By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press

Many of the greatest moments in history of “The Challenge” are relived in MTV’s new docuseries, “The Challenge: Untold History." The six-episode docuseries, traces the time-defying evolution of the hit competition series that preceded juggernauts like “Survivor,” “Big Brother” and “The Amazing Race.” Sifting through more than 500 episodes, Bunim/Murray, the legacy production company which created the groundbreaking series “The Real World,” interviewed more than 30 past and present cast members, as well as producers, famous fans (Kim Kardashian, for instance) and media members. “The Challenge: Untold History” is airing over three weeks with back-to-back episodes each Wednesday night on MTV.

'The Winx Saga' star says showbiz isn't all fairy dust
Ap
AP

'The Winx Saga' star says showbiz isn't all fairy dust

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

Abigail Cowen, the star of Netflix's popular teen series “Fate: The Winx Saga,” wants people to know that a life in showbiz may look glamorous and exciting, but it's also filled with self-doubt and rejection. The 24-year-old is open about sleeping on a mattress on a floor in a small apartment and staying on friend's couches until she landed a recurring role on “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” in 2018. Though she's now the lead of “Winx,” Cowen says she still hears “no” a lot and believes that doesn't stop until you're a top box office name.

Ap
AP

Jimmy Buffett postpones fall tour after 'brief hospitalization'

  • George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)

Citing unspecified "health issues," Jimmy Buffett has canceled two of his upcoming fall tour dates and postponed three others, including his Oct. 22 concert at San Diego State University's new Snapdragon Stadium.

Ap
AP

Movie review: 'Smile' lampoons horror tropes — or does it?

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Writer/director Parker Finn’s feature debut “Smile” boasts the thinnest of premises based on a laundry list of horror movie trends and tropes, from the historical to the contemporary. Based on his 2020 short film “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” Finn inserts the latest hot topic in horror — trauma — in…

Ap
AP

Apple-Books-Top-10

  • By The Associated Press

The top 10 books on the Apple Store for week ending 9/25/2022