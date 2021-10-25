- Robert Channick - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — You could have a healthy debate about who was the greatest TV weatherperson in Chicago broadcast history. Tom Skilling, Harry Volkman, Jim Tilmon and John Coleman would likely make the list for many viewers.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Well before Darth Vader was even a gleam in George Lucas’ eye, author Frank Herbert knew that any good sci-fi epic needs a formidable villain. In his sweeping 1965 novel “Dune,” Herbert introduced one for the ages: a corpulent, power-hungry sadist with the suitably sinister name of Baron Vla…
‘Passing’ director Rebecca Hall: ‘You’ll never get this made,’ industry insiders told her. She didn’t listen
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Everything excellent in a Rebecca Hall screen performance — the observant quality, the lack of fuss, the quicksilver changes in mood and tone — feed her debut feature as writer-director.
- Maureen Feighan - The Detroit News (TNS)
DEARBORN, Mich. — If an object could one day tell the story of COVID-19 — especially when it comes to mobility — what would it be?
- Gabrielle Calise - Tampa Bay Times (TNS)
TAMPA, Fla. — The trailer for "Tampa Baes," Prime Video’s upcoming lesbian reality TV show, promises hookups, rivalries, friendships and lots of drama.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
Clint Howard has not matched the success of brother Ron, but you'll never hear the younger sibling complain. That's because he has had a pretty good run of his own.
- By RYAN PEARSON and GILLIAN FLACCUS - Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A camera operator told authorities that Alec Baldwin had been careful with weapons on the set of the film “Rust” before the actor shot and killed a cinematographer with a gun he’d been told was safe to use, court records released Sunday show.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Dune" opened in first place at the box office this weekend with an impressive $40.1 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.
- AP
ATLANTA (AP) — Country musician Travis Tritt, who canceled shows at venues that required a COVID-19 vaccine or mask-wearing, was set to sing the national anthem before Game 6 of the NL Championship Series on Saturday night.
- AP
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nearly 80 humanities groups around Indiana are getting a boost with a share of more than $800,000 in federal pandemic relief funding.
- By LEANNE ITALIE - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Conjurers, cheats, hustlers, hoaxsters, pranksters, jokesters, posturers, pretenders, sideshow showmen, armless calligraphers, mechanical marvels and popular entertainments.