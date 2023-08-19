For Better Or For Worse

For Better Or For Worse
Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits revived by appeals court

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

A California appeals court has revived lawsuits from two men who allege Michael Jackson sexually abused them when they were boys. California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal found Friday that the lawsuits of Wade Robson and James Safechuck should not have been dismissed by a lower court. The judges say the men can legally claim that workers for the two Jackson-owned corporations named as defendants in the cases had a responsibility to protect them. Attorneys for the estate of the late pop star said the allegations were untrue, and that it did not make legal sense for Jackson’s own employees to be expected to protect children from their boss.

Jiri Cerny, a leading Czech music critic and a voice of the 1989 Velvet Revolution, dies at 87

  • By KAREL JANICEK - Associated Press

Jiri Cerny, a legendary Czech music critic who introduced Western music to generations of listeners behind the Iron Curtain and became one of the voices of the 1989 anti-communist Velvet Revolution, has died at age 87. Cerny started writing about rock’n’roll in the early 1960s when novelty was viewed with suspicion by the communist authorities. He introduced the first radio hit parade in the country, in 1964. In 1971, he began touring the country with a bag full of records with a show known as an anti-discotheques. In 1989, Cerny became an impromptu speaker for the Civic Forum, a new opposition group that led the transition to democracy.

'Harlan Coben's Shelter' review: Mystery shrouds a town in this twisty teen drama

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Harlan Coben is one of those writers who is famous to millions and unknown to me, whose thrillers and mysteries go straight to the top of the charts and are translated into dozens of languages. A deal with Netflix has led to adaptations of his works in Poland, France and the U.K.; a 2006 fil…

Rhiannon Giddens is as much scholar as musician. Now, she's showing her saucy side in a new album
  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Entertainment Writer

Rhiannon Giddens is as much a scholar as a musician. Along with her two Grammy Awards, she's been the recipient of a MacArthur “genius grant” for her work showing the influence of Black musicians on the history of art forms like folk and country. She also won a Pulitzer Prize this year for co-writing an opera that addresses slavery. Yet the Giddens is now is showing a different side — even a saucy side — with an accessible new album with roots in all types of American music: rock, soul and Cajun along with folk and country. “You're the One” is out Friday.

Broadway's 'Here Lies Love' to show love for other Filipino stars with Lea Salonga's departure
  • By TERRY TANG - Associated Press

As Tony Award winner Lea Salonga prepares to depart the first ever all-Filipino cast Broadway cast this week, her role will become a revolving door to showcase other well-known talent from the Philippines. The production says actor and singer Vina Morales, also beloved in the Philippines, will take over as Aurora Aquino in “Here Lies Love” for a month-long engagement starting Sept. 22. Producers say they are committed to highlighting the country’s “abundance of talent." “Here Lies Love” chronicles the rise to power of Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos and wife Imelda. It marked the first time Salonga played a Filipino character on Broadway.

Review: With 'The Adults,' Michael Cera stars in a sharp study of sibling dynamics

  • Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Stories of families and their complicated dynamics spring from a seemingly bottomless well, and can come to feel similar and uninspired. That's not a problem with writer-director Dustin Guy Defa's latest film, "The Adults," a warm, wry dramedy that finds fresh resonance and insights from the…

LZ Granderson: How hip-hop helped me through grief

  • LZ Granderson - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

It's a strange feeling having your "Day Ones" — the people who believed in you before you believed in yourself — not be around to see how the story is going. I doubt I would have gotten into college without my Aunt Ethel Lee's support. Sadly, she suffered a stroke my freshman year and wasn't…