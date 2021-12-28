- Tribune News Service (TNS)
A gory horror film about an indigenous myth concerning an ancestral creature tops the DVD releases for the week of Jan. 4.
Penelope Cruz embraced the challenge of playing single mom with big secret in twist-filled ‘Parallel Mothers’
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Months into rehearsing for the new twist-filled drama “Parallel Mothers,” Penelope Cruz could feel her maternal instincts taking over.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Before she had a finished script, a committed cast or even a solid sense of where her characters might go, Issa Rae knew that "Insecure" would have a killer soundtrack.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Ten seasons in, “Letterkenny” still hasn’t found a character it can’t make fun of.
- Ashley Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The first minutes of "Station Eleven" take place during a stage play. When an actor suddenly pauses his lines and collapses, Jeevan, played by Himesh Patel, jumps up from his seat and rushes onstage to help. "He's having a heart attack," he says.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — FX’s “Atlanta” concluded its heralded second season on May 10, 2018.
Appreciation: How Joan Didion punctured California narratives about manifest destiny ... with a potato masher
- Carolina A. Miranda - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Can a single object contain within it the narratives of a family and an entire nation? If so, for Joan Didion that item may have been a potato masher.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“Big Little Lies” and “Dallas Buyers Club” director Jean-Marc Vallee died from a heart attack, his representative Bumble Ward confirmed to the Los Angeles Times on Monday.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
R&B legend James Brown’s estate has been sold for an estimated $90 million, enabling him to fulfill his dying wish to fund scholarships for children in need for perpetuity.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Three out of seven members of global pop sensation BTS have tested positive for COVID-19 as the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread around the world.
‘The View’ still ‘on track’ to fill Meghan McCain’s seat, says ABC, despite reports of behind-the-scenes struggles
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Everything is going according to plan at “The View,” or so says ABC.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
No Broadway? No problem.
- Randall Roberts - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — "We tell ourselves stories in order to live," Joan Didion famously wrote to open "The White Album," her kaleidoscopic essay on Los Angeles in the late 1960s and early '70s that effortlessly flows through topics including Jim Morrison, Sharon Tate, Huey Newton, Didion's stint in…
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
One encouraging sign of Hollywood's progress on gender equity is "The Lost Daughter." It's Maggie Gyllenhaal's first feature as a writer/director, and is outstanding.
- Jen Yamato and Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
As a wise Oracle once said, “Everything that has a beginning has an end.” Well, maybe she meant everything but the “Matrix” movies. Four films, one “Animatrix,” video games and two decades of enormous cultural influence later, the franchise borne of Lana and Lilly Wachowski’s 1999 sci-fi opu…
- Ashley Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The following story contains spoilers from the series finale of "Insecure."
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Big Little Lies" co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley have taken to social media to mourn the loss of filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee, who directed them in the Emmy-winning HBO series.
- Ashley Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — No matter how many "Star Wars" shows Ming-Na Wen stars in, her mother will never quite grasp what all the fuss is about.
- Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)
At last Mike Rowe, the genial host of the series, “Dirty Jobs,” comes clean. And though he seems suited to the role, hosting a TV show was never on his clipboard.