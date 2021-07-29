For Better Or For Worse

For Better Or For Worse
0
0
0
0
0

Ron Popeil, inventor and king of TV pitchmen, dies at 86
Entertainment
AP

Ron Popeil, inventor and king of TV pitchmen, dies at 86

  • By ANDREW DALTON and TED ANTHONY Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ron Popeil, the quintessential TV pitchman and inventor known to generations of viewers for hawking products including the Veg-O-Matic, the Pocket Fisherman, Mr. Microphone and the Showtime Rotisserie and BBQ, has died, his family said.

Entertainment
AP

‘We Are Lady Parts’ review: They’re British. They’re funny. They’re Muslim. And they’re punk. Peacock series brings the chaos of a fledgling all-girl punk band to life

  • Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)

In the enormously appealing British series “We Are Lady Parts,” the chaos and the comedy of a fledgling band — with its members squeezing in practice between day jobs and personal tribulations — comes hilariously to life. The musicians of Lady Parts are angry. They’re goofy. They’re British.…