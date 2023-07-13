At least a dozen men have come forward this year to say they were sexually assaulted as teenagers by Johnny Kitagawa, a boy band impresario who was one of the most powerful people in Japanese entertainment for decades. Similar allegations were ignored by most Japanese media in the early 2000s. The talent agency Kitagawa founded has promised to investigate, but Kazuya Nakamura told The Associated Press that it, and Japanese society, have still not fully acknowledged what happened to him.