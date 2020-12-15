- Tre'vell Anderson Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When GLAAD releases its annual report on LGBTQ+ visibility on television next year, 2020 likely will be dubbed a milestone for the prevalence of nonbinary characters on the small screen. From "P-Valley's" Uncle Clifford and "Star Trek: Discovery's" Adira to "Big Sky's" Jerrie Kennedy and "Go…
- George Varga The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
In the 35 years since the 1985 release of Bob Dylan's three-CD "Biograph" established box sets as a viable — and very lucrative — product, their popularity has grown exponentially larger. This growth is reflected in the scores of box sets released each year and in the actual size of some of …
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Mark Swed Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
On Wednesday, Ludwig van Beethoven’s birthday will be celebrated for the 250th time. I assume his abusive, alcoholic father wasn’t too plastered to have had baby Beethoven parties, and the composer is one who has never gone out of fashion.
- Robert Lloyd Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Recently returned to Adult Swim, the Afro-retro-futurist-absurdist "Lazor Wulf" was one my favorite shows of 2019, and it shows no signs of being less so in its second season. Arriving as if fully formed from the collective head of creator Henry Bonsu and his writers, animators and voice art…
- Moira Macdonald The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
The 1970 British film version of E. Nesbit's classic "The Railway Children" isn't really a Christmas movie. There's a tree and decorations in the early scenes, but most of it takes place over spring and summer in the abundantly green Yorkshire hills. But for me, it's the first movie I think …
- Jen Yamato Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Five years ago, while she watched and rewatched 1970s and ’80s crime genre classics, certain scenes lingered with filmmaker Julia Hart: the moment the study doors close on Diane Keaton’s Kay in “The Godfather,” shutting her out of her husband’s inner circle; how Tuesday Weld’s Jessie is abru…
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — One-and-a-half-meter-society has been voted the Dutch word of the year by a (social) distance.
- By JUWON PARK Associated Press
-
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — While popular K-pop bands like BTS and Blackpink have gone from strength to strength during the coronavirus pandemic, lesser-known acts are struggling.
BERLIN (AP) — German police have arrested one of two fugitive twins wanted in connection with the spectacular theft of 18th-century jewels from a Dresden museum last year
The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian actor Craig McLachlan was cleared in court Tuesday of allegations he indecently assaulted his stage co-stars in 2014.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Ann Reinking, the Tony Award-winning choreographer, actress and Bob Fosse collaborator who helped spread a cool, muscular hybrid of jazz and burlesque movement to Broadway and beyond, has died. She was 71.
- By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
-
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A federal appeals court ruled Monday that a lawsuit filed by the Michael Jackson estate over an HBO documentary about two of the late pop star's sex abuse accusers can go forward in private arbitration.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Aggressively flamboyant," "homophobic," "stereotypical" and "grossly inappropriate" are a few words people have used to describe James Corden's performance in Netflix's "The Prom."
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Apparently, this is how Jill Biden strikes back: subtly.
- Nancy Dillon New York Daily News (TNS)
-
A federal appeals court panel sided with Michael Jackson’s estate Monday and said HBO must arbitrate a dispute over its Emmy-winning 2019 documentary “Leaving Neverland.”
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
FKA twigs and Sia are standing together after the former accused Shia LaBeouf of physical and emotional abuse.
- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After ABC's “Big Sky” drew Native American censure for overlooking an epidemic of violence against Indigenous women and girls, its producers set about making changes. But the first, hurried steps were called “bumpy” and insulting by Native leaders.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK AP National Writer
-
Of all the artists whose livelihoods have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, dancers have been among those hit hardest.
- By The Associated Press
-
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
LONDON (AP) — In a Dec. 13 story about the death of spy novelist John le Carré, The Associated Press incorrectly reported that television versions of “Smiley’s People” and “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” were released in 1965. A film adaptation of “The Spy Who Came in From the Cold” was released…