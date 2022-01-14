For Better Or For Worse

For Better Or For Worse
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Who will earn Oscar nods in the crafts categories? 'Dune' and done

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Maybe you saw "Dune" and found it cold and a little bit tiresome in the way it seemed to be allergic to fun. Or perhaps you found Denis Villeneuve's epic adaptation arresting and involving, full of meaning and spectacle and can't wait for "Dune: Part II" to drop in 2023.

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 8, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 8, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

Ap
AP

‘Scream’ review: It’s smug, bloody and fairly entertaining. Neve Campbell leads a better cast than this latest sequel deserves

  • Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

Everything new is old again. In 1978, the year “Halloween” came out, the stage thriller “Deathtrap” opened on Broadway, with a plot (like its reference point, “Sleuth”) about a desperate mystery writer tempted, lethally, by the persistent clichés of his chosen genre. Like a lot of fabulously…

Dutch king won't use carriage criticized for colonial image
Ap
AP

Dutch king won't use carriage criticized for colonial image

  • By MIKE CORDER - Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch king ruled out Thursday using, for now at least, the royal family's “Golden Carriage,” one side of which bears a painting that critics say glorifies the Netherlands' colonial past, including its role in the global slave trade.