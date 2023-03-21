And then there were only two. Depeche Mode's newest album “Memento Mori” feels like a tribute to founding member and keyboardist Andy Fletcher, who died in 2022. Now a duo of Dave Gahan and Martin Gore, the record's title (a Latin reminder of death) allows the British electro-pop giants to stare lovingly into the abyss. The Associated Press' Cristina Jaleru writes in a review that Depeche Mode have always been a genre unto itself, dark, edgy and timeless. The 12 tracks are fully intoxicating in sound, but death is always hovering on the periphery. The album is out Friday.