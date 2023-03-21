For Better Or For Worse

  • Elizabeth Wellington - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

PHILADELPHIA — "Bel-Air," starring West Philly native Jabari Banksin as a teenager who moves in with rich relatives in Southern California, has been renewed for a third season on Peacock.

  • By CRISTINA JALERU - The Associated Press

And then there were only two. Depeche Mode's newest album “Memento Mori” feels like a tribute to founding member and keyboardist Andy Fletcher, who died in 2022. Now a duo of Dave Gahan and Martin Gore, the record's title (a Latin reminder of death) allows the British electro-pop giants to stare lovingly into the abyss. The Associated Press' Cristina Jaleru writes in a review that Depeche Mode have always been a genre unto itself, dark, edgy and timeless. The 12 tracks are fully intoxicating in sound, but death is always hovering on the periphery. The album is out Friday.

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

A trip to Paris should be on everyone’s bucket list, even John Wick. The Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, the Louvre — what better way to refresh your soul, even as you kick everyone else’s bucket? The un-retired assassin does indeed dive into the City of Lights in the inventive and thrilling “John Wick: Chapter 4” a sequel which elevates and expands the franchise, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. The fourth installment is more stylish, more elegant and more bonkers, he argues. The very R-rated movie comes out Friday.