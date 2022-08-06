Calvin Harris’ last star-studded funk album in 2017 sported several hits but left listeners wanting more. Now, the DJ from the UK has delivered a second volume, titled “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2,” featuring even more tracks with even more big names, but The Associated Press' Kiana Doyle says bigger doesn’t always mean better. Doyle says most of the tracks are smooth celebrations of youth perfect for playing on on a summer drive around town with the top down. Most of them, that is, with maybe a few exceptions. “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2” is out Friday.