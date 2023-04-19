The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By LISA RATHKE - Associated Press
-
Each April, the country’s smallest capital city goes all out to celebrate poetry. Storefronts and restaurant windows around Montpelier, Vermont, are graced with poems written by Vermonters of all ages, poets read their works aloud at events, poetry workshops meet and, this year, the Kellogg Hubbard Library in Montpelier hosted its first poetry parade. Other cities around the country celebrate National Poetry Month in their own way. West Hollywood, California, is holding a poetry “spa day,” the New York Public Library hosts free workshops and the winning poems from a contest in Alexandria, Virginia, are displayed on city buses and trolleys in April and May.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A former member of the boy band Menudo alleges in a new documentary series that the slain father of the Menendez brothers raped him when he was a child.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County medical examiner on Tuesday revealed the cause of death for "I Want Candy" singer Aaron Carter, who was found dead in November 2022.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Fyre Festival co-founder Billy McFarland claims thousands of people expressed interest after he teased bringing back the event, six years after the disastrous first edition led to his fraud conviction.
- AP
-
A coroner's report says singer and rapper Aaron Carter accidentally drowned in his bathtub due to sedatives he’d taken and gas used in spray cleaners that he had inhaled. Carter, the younger brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, was found submerged and dead in the bathtub of his home in Lancaster, California, on Nov. 5. According to the autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, a medical sedative was found in his system, as was a compressed gas that the coroner says is commonly used as a propellant in air spray cleaners. The report says the gas “can induce feelings of euphoria when inhaled.”
- AP
-
A defense attorney says an assault charge against German rapper Marteria has been dismissed. Lawyer Robert DeCurtins told The Charlotte Observer that the Mecklenburg County prosecutor's office dismissed the charge on Tuesday. The 41-year-old rapper was not in court. According to public records, the singer, whose real name is Marten Laciny, was arrested on March 30. DeCurtins says Marteria and his accuser, who is from Berlin, were visiting Charlotte for a basketball game. It wasn’t clear why the charges were dismissed. DeCurtins said prosecutors consider several factors when deciding to press or dismiss charges. Marteria hits include “Lila Wolken.”
- David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Actor Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized in Georgia a week after suffering a mystery “medical complication.”
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
On Monday, Drake's new song "Search & Rescue" debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. But another track featuring his and the Weeknd's vocals has stolen some of its thunder: "Heart on My Sleeve," a song created by artificial intelligence that replicated their vocal likenesses.
- By The Associated Press
-
Apple Music – Top Podcasts Week ending 4/16/2023
- By The Associated Press
-
Audible best-sellers for week ending April 14th.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Not everyone loved Frank Ocean's Coachella set. But Justin Bieber sure did.
- By MICHAEL LIEDTKE - AP Technology Writer
-
Netflix is poised to shut down the DVD-by-mail rental service that set the stage for its trailblazing video streaming service. The move will end an era that began a quarter century ago when delivering discs through the mail was considered a revolutionary concept. The DVD service still delivers films and TV shows in the red-and-white envelopes that once served as Netflix’s emblem. But the California company says it plans to mail its final discs on September 29. Netflix ended last year with nearly 231 million worldwide subscribers to its video streaming service. It stopped disclosing how many people still pay for DVD-by-mail delivery years ago as that part its business steadily shrank.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Alec Baldwin’s “Rust” will resume principal photography Thursday, 18 months after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the Western movie’s set, the Daily News has learned.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — The 2023 Tribeca Festival will serve up a live production recording of Broadway’s “Waitress” and a film exploring native New Yorker Alicia Keys’ songwriting camp, organizers announced Tuesday.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
"Guy Ritchie's The Covenant" is an action movie and a survival movie.
Movie review: If falters a bit, but ‘Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant’ is a compelling war story from director
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
-
With a gift for creating stylistic action sequences, director Guy Ritchie tends to make fairly entertaining but frequently forgettable movies.
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
-
DALLAS — Dallas-raised R&B and neo-soul singer Erykah Badu has a key to Deep Ellum and a cannabis brand. Now, she’s ready to tour.
- By PAT GRAHAM - AP Sports Writer
-
One of Deion Sanders' most trusted business associates and friends is Constance Schwartz-Morini. Working behind the scenes, she is the guiding force in his evolution from “Prime Time” to “Coach Prime.” She played a big part in persuading Sanders to coach at the college level. She also helped broker the deal that brought him to Colorado. Schwartz-Morini also works with some of the most recognizable names in the world of sports and entertainment, including “Good Morning America” host and former NFL star Michael Strahan and rapper Wiz Khalifa.
- Jessica Schladebeck - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Newly released bodycam footage shows the moment first responders discovered Jeremy Renner, bloodied and with more than 30 broken bones, in the minutes after he was run over by his snowplow.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
For the past few years, Guy Ritchie and his filmmaking collaborators have alternated between lightweight larks and hefty tales of masculinity. There was the 2019 ensemble crime comedy “The Gentleman,” followed by the heavy-duty “Heat” riff “Wrath of Man,” which was chased by the globe-trotti…
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — A Blackpink takeover of Dodger Stadium: How you like that, Angelenos?
Nina Metz: Made up rape story or not, David Choe’s remarks were public long before ‘Beef.’ Our silence on them is deafening
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
The Netflix TV series “Beef” stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun as strangers who become locked in an unwinnable battle to destroy one another’s lives after a road rage encounter. I admire the show more than I like it — it pinged all my anxiety receptors — but I liked it enough to give the show t…
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Ray Romano recently had something nobody loves: a "widowmaker"-related health scare.