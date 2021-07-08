For Better Or For Worse

For Better Or For Worse
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

Wu Man is crossing borders and boundaries with pipa music

  • George Varga The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)

SAN DIEGO — Before she became the world's most accomplished and innovative pipa player, Wu Man had a bright future in her native China on the four-string instrument, which dates back more than 2,000 years. A bright, but artistically limited, future.

Entertainment
AP

Movie review: Search for 'Loneliest Whale' offers lessons for internet age

  • Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)

“The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52” is not your average nature documentary. In the hands of documentarian Joshua Zeman, who has tackled urban legends and serial killers in his work (“Cropsey,” “The Killing Season”), this film is a nature mystery, an unanswered question that needs to be …

Entertainment
AP

Sound Advice: Ways to get around poor radio reception

  • Don Lindich Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q. I need help with my stereo receiver’s FM reception. I listen primarily to WQED in Pittsburgh, approximately 35 miles away, but the direct line of sight to the transmitting tower is blocked by a hill. I reside in an apartment and cannot install an outside antenna. I have tried mounting am …

Entertainment
AP

Hungary issues fine over book featuring 'rainbow families'

  • By JUSTIN SPIKE Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian authorities have fined the distributor of a children's book that features a family with same-sex parents using a law prohibiting unfair commercial practices, fueling an debate over recent government steps seen as limiting the rights of LGBT people.