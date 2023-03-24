For Better Or For Worse

For Better Or For Worse
Gwyneth Paltrow expected to testify in ski collision trial
Ap
AP

Gwyneth Paltrow expected to testify in ski collision trial

  • By SAM METZ - Associated Press

Gwyneth Paltrow is expected to testify Friday about a collision on a beginner run at a Utah ski resort between her and a retired optometrist who is suing her. Paltrow has claimed that Terry Sanderson was the culprit in the 2016 collision. Her lawyers questioned his daughter on the third day of trial Thursday about her father’s mentions of Paltrow’s wealth and celebrity. Sanderson is suing Paltrow for  at least $300,000 in damages, claiming she recklessly crashed into him while the two were skiing at Deer Valley Resort in Park City. In a counterclaim, Paltrow is seeking $1 and attorney fees.

Lawyer demands Fox apologize for Jan. 6 conspiracy theory
Ap
AP

Lawyer demands Fox apologize for Jan. 6 conspiracy theory

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

The lawyer for a one-time Trump supporter caught up in a Jan. 6 conspiracy theory is demanding that Fox News and Tucker Carlson apologize for the many “falsehoods” he says they have spread about his client. The actions taken on behalf of Raymond Epps specifically reference the current $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox by a voting machine company that claims the network spread lies about it related to the 2020 presidential election. The demand indicates that people caught up in conspiracy theories are fighting back legally. The lawyer, Michael Teter, says he's putting Fox on notice for potential litigation. Fox had no immediate comment.

Afroman sued by law enforcement officers who raided his home
Ap
AP

Afroman sued by law enforcement officers who raided his home

  • AP

Seven law enforcement officers have sued rap artist Afroman. They are accusing him of improperly using footage from a police raid on his Ohio home last year in his music videos. Four deputies, two sergeants and a detective with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office brought the suit earlier this month. Other law enforcement officers who were involved in the raid are not named as plaintiffs. The plaintiffs say the rapper used footage of their faces from the August 2022 raid in music videos and social media posts without their consent. They say that has caused them “emotional distress, embarrassment, ridicule, loss of reputation and humiliation."

Q&A: Chuck D talks rap's rise through 'Fight the Power' doc
Ap
AP

Q&A: Chuck D talks rap's rise through 'Fight the Power' doc

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer

Hip-hop became a cultural phenomenon against the backdrop of American history, and now Public Enemy’s Chuck D has committed himself to explore its origins. Chuck D rounded up several rap greats — including Ice-T, Run DMC and MC Lyte — who offered their firsthand accounts about the anthology of hip-hop in a four-part series “Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World.” The series is streaming on PBS platforms through Thursday. It delves into the history of hip-hop including the genre’s radical rise from the New York City streets, creating a platform for political expression and being a voice for social justice.

Review: Rehabilitating Richard III in 'The Lost King'
Ap
AP

Review: Rehabilitating Richard III in 'The Lost King'

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Richard III didn’t need a horse for his kingdom. He just needed Philippa Langley. Langley was a single mother and amateur historian living in Edinburgh, Scotland, who became increasingly obsessed with the English monarch long portrayed as one of the great villains of history. Stephen Frears' “The Lost King” dramatizes the true tale of Langley's dogged pursuit to unearth Richard's true story and long-lost remains. It’s the kind of comic, eminently British underdog story that Frears excels at, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. And with Sally Hawkins playing Langley, “The Lost King” makes for a sturdy and modestly stirring tale of reappraisal.

Ap
AP

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 18, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.

Review: Salvant’s jazz album is a captivating musical mix
Ap
AP

Review: Salvant’s jazz album is a captivating musical mix

  • By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press

Cécile McLorin Salvant’s new album, “Mélusine,” mixes original tunes and inventive interpretations of material dating back as far as the 12th century. It draws from jazz, Broadway, the Caribbean and more. The album was inspired by a European fable involving a hunting accident, pivotal bathing scenes and a marriage that goes sour. In a review, The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says the narrative is confusing — like a dream about a dream — but fascinating. He says Salvant never hits a false note, navigating tricky melodies with ease and playfulness. The album will be released Friday.

Ap
AP

Bumbershoot announces 2023 music lineup, eyes comeback bang for your buck

  • Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)

SEATTLE — When the new Bumbershoot crew put their first arty foot forward last month, outlining plans to make the long-running festival about more than music again, it was meant as a statement. But Steven Severin, a Seattle concert promoter who co-owns Neumos and has thrown shows in this tow…

Josh Segarra is becoming a Hollywood go-to scene-stealer
Ap
AP

Josh Segarra is becoming a Hollywood go-to scene-stealer

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

Josh Segarra is one of Hollywood's rising stars thanks to a list of memorable credits including roles on HBO Max's “The Other Two” and Broadway's “On Your Feet!” This month, Segarra also appears in the latest movie in the “Scream” franchise, “Scream VI,” as the boyfriend of Melissa Barrera's character. He also is one of the stars of the Apple TV+ series “The Big Door Prize,” debuting March 29. Based on the novel by M.O. Walsh, “The Big Door Prize” is created by David West Read, who also was a writer and producer on “Schitt's Creek.”