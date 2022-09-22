The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
First an Instagram model accused Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine of cheating. Soon after, two other women reportedly highlighted flirty messages they said they had exchanged with the singer.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“Ted Lasso” and the show’s fictional AFC Richmond soccer club are getting into the video game world.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The popular “Dilbert” comic strip that parodies the trials and tribulations of office life is being pulled by nearly 80 publications where it regularly appeared, according to its author.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
It’s a high-five for CMT.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Longtime "Dancing with the Stars" dancer Cheryl Burke and actor Matthew Lawrence have officially ended their marriage after three years.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Taylor Swift rocked a retro game-show vibe — a kitschy, mellow one — late Tuesday night as she revealed the name of one song off her upcoming “Midnights” album.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Megan Thee Stallion is ready for double duty on “Saturday Night Live.”
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
Lena Dunham estimates her career is now a “tween.” It’s been 12 years since Dunham’s feature film debut, 2010′s “Tiny Furniture.” In the time since, she’s packed in just about every aspect of show-business experience. She’s been hailed as “the voice of a generation” for the zeitgeist-grabbing “Girls.” She’s been a lightening rod politically. Dunham has returned with not one but two films in 2022. Last month, she debuted “Sharp Stick." On Friday, her latest, the medieval coming-of-age comedy “Catherine Called Birdy,” opens in theaters. She says the way religion and politics were so enmeshed should be a “wake-up call for all of us.”
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Contrary to popular belief, the Barbie life isn't always fantastic, at least according to Margot Robbie.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Romain Gavras' "Athena" opens with a single-take sequence so intricately choreographed, and so breathtaking in its visual sweep and emotional force, it's almost a shame that there's another 90 minutes or so of movie to go along with it. It begins at a news conference where a French soldier, …
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ review: In Olivia Wilde’s thriller, a ring-a-ding-ding nightmare turns out a little groggy
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
I told myself I wouldn’t talk about the bad press, but “Don’t Worry Darling” is a movie about lying, so I lied. Here’s one sentence of bad-press recap. Shia LaBeouf fired no wait he quit, director Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles sittin’ in a tree well maybe not, Florence Pugh ditches publicity…
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Sidney Poitier’s rise from humble origins to become an Oscar-winning box office draw and civil rights figure who remade Hollywood seems almost scripted, almost too good to be true, but such was Poitier, a life well lived. Associated Press reviewer Mark Kennedy says the new Apple TV+ documentary “Sidney” respectfully traces that life, delivering a portrait of a striver hoping to improve everything he did every day. Written by Jesse James Miller and directed by Reginald Hudlin, “Sidney” is executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and members of his family. It glows with respect for a man who earned it.
- By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press
-
For more than half a century, Corky Siegel has brought new colors to the blues. His new album “MORE Different Voices” is the latest endeavor by the composer/arranger to bridge musical genres and cultural divides. Siegel has long favored classical flavors, and on the new set he pairs his distinctive harmonica stylings with a string quartet. In a review, The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says the album is akin to a collaboration between Big Bill Broonzy and Borodin. Throughout, Siegel keeps us guessing as to what will come next. “MORE Different Voices” will be released Friday.
- By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Fashion Writer
-
Milan Fashion Week opened Wednesday with a sense of renewal. The calendar returned to near pre-COVID levels with 68 runway shows, 104 presentations and 30 events. A crop of new designers fill the five-day calendar, including many of color for perhaps the most diverse week of Milan shows ever. Among the highlights for the week: Haitian-Italian designer Stella Jean returns after a two-year hiatus, Bally makes its Milan runway debut with Filipino American designer Rhuigi Villasenor. Maximilian Davis debuts as Salvatore Ferragamo’s new creative director.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Lena Dunham’s warm, lively adaptation of Karen Cushman’s 1994 historical novel “Catherine Called Birdy,” opens with a needle drop that references another classic teen movie. Misty Miller’s cover of the '90s Supergrass tune “Alright” plays as a young Lady Catherine (called Birdy) (Bella Ramse…
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” streaming on Netflix Sept. 28, is meant to be a tough sit, endured, more than a harsh, often miserable life, examined. Wrong mission. But mission accomplished.
- Neal Justin and Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'Meet Cute'
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
On screen, actor Tom Hardy's iconic characters have fought the likes of Batman, extraterrestrial monsters and post-apocalyptic warlords.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Fresh off Emmy wins for show creator Quinta Brunson and star Sheryl Lee Ralph, Season 2 of “Abbott Elementary” returns as confident as ever — sharp and searingly funny, but with a baseline warmth that feels meaningful in a world that’s become increasingly cold to the idea that we’re meant to…
- Michael Granberry - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
-
DALLAS — Tyler Pride, an East Texas police officer who filed suit in Dallas County Probate Court in 2021, contesting the will of his biological father — country music great Charley Pride — said Tuesday that he and the singer’s family have reached a settlement, the terms of which were not disclosed.
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Q. Unfortunately I have some damage to my auditory canal and ear drum. I have never found any earbuds or headphones that were tolerable for more than a few minutes. What is the sound quality of bone conduction headphones?
Park Ridge Council rejects Harrison Ford statue, citing expense and actor’s sentiments towards Chicago suburb
- Caroline Kubzansky - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Park Ridge aldermen Monday rejected a pitch to erect a statue of acclaimed actor Harrison Ford in the city, citing the high cost of the project and Ford’s lukewarm relationship with the city.