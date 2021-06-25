- By JOCELYN NOVECK AP National Writer
It's intriguing to imagine Liam Neeson's management team, contemplating his next film. Perhaps “Uber Express”? Maybe “Lyfted Up”?
The following are Friday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conan O'Brien stayed true to form as he wrapped his TBS show “Conan” after nearly 11 years, bouncing between self-deprecating and smart-aleck humor before allowing himself a touch of sentiment.
- By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears’ powerful plea to a judge to end the conservatorship that has controlled her life since 2008 brought sympathy and outrage from fans, famous supporters and even casual observers who say she deserves independence.
- Aida Ylanan Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Winston Marshall, the banjo player and lead guitarist from English folk rock quartet Mumford & Sons, announced Thursday that he's leaving the band.
- Danielle Broadway Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Add Perez Hilton to the growing list of celebrities who are reassessing — and apologizing for — how they've treated pop star Britney Spears over the years.
- By The Associated Press
1. “The President’s Daughter” by James Patterson, Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)
PICO RIVERA, Calif. (AP) — Songwriter Diane Warren stepped in Thursday to save the life of cow that eluded capture for more than a day after a herd escaped from a Southern California slaughterhouse and stampeded through a suburb.
- By The Associated Press
HARDCOVER FICTION
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — During the pandemic, Steven Soderbergh has shot two feature films, released a pair of movies, written a sequel to his first film (1989's “Sex, Lies and Videotape”), re-edited some of his older movies (mostly for fun) and co-produced the Academy Awards.
- By CHEVEL JOHNSON Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Ludacris, The Isley Brothers, Melissa Etheridge and Trombone Shorty are among the acts slated to take the stage at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which returns this fall after a one-year hiatus brought on by the coronavirus …
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
Jerry Seinfeld is taking his longtime infatuation of Pop-Tarts to Hollywood.
- Glenn Whipp Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The motion picture academy will present honorary Oscars to Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to Danny Glover at its 12th Governors Awards on Jan. 15, 2022.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anne Rice's “Interview with the Vampire” is rising again on screen, this time for TV.
NEW YORK (AP) — The New-York Historical Society is creating a new archive which will focus on “marginalized communities and inclusive voices” in New York City over the past quarter century.
- Ryan Faughnder Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Americans may be bleary-eyed from Zoom fatigue, and many may be desperate to get back to live concerts and movie theaters.
- Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)
"Good on Paper" looks bad everywhere else.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy Awards will present Elaine May, Samuel L. Jackson and Liv Ullmann with honorary Oscars and Danny Glover with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 12th Governors Awards in January.
- Publishers Weekly Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 19, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
- Martha Ross The Mercury News (TNS)
It’s not lost on the general public that Lori Loughlin’s recent luxury vacation to Mexico reeks of privilege, but media reports have also depicted her vacation in ways that are different from the “family” trip purpose she and the U.S probation office presented to the court.
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge on Thursday postponed until July 9 the sentencing of Michael Avenatti for the once high-profile lawyer's conviction in an extortion case involving sportswear giant Nike.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
