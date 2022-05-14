For Better Or For Worse

Ukraine favorite to win Eurovision Song Contest amid war

  • AP

Against the backdrop of a war in Europe, the hugely popular Eurovision Song Contest reaches its flamboyant climax Saturday night as 25 bands perform in front of a live audience in the northern Italian city of Turin, while millions more watch on television around the world.   The Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra is heavily tipped to win by bookmakers, which are giving the group that mixes traditional Ukrainian rhythms, costumes and dance moves with contemporary hip hop a 60% chance of winning. Britain’s Sam Ryder and Sweden’s Cornelia Jakobs are each given a 10% shot, while the Italian duo of Mahmood & Blanco have a 6% chance of winning.  

Judge refuses to drop elections suit against Trump, media

  • AP

A Colorado judge has denied motions to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by an elections system worker against former President Donald Trump's campaign, two of its lawyers and some conservative media figures. District Court Judge Marie Avery Moses on Friday rejected arguments made to throw out the case filed by Eric Coomer. He was security director of the Colorado-based Dominion Voting Systems. Coomer said he faced death threats after being falsely accused of trying to rig the 2020 election in favor of President Joe Biden. Among the defendants in the case are the One America News Network, conservative columnist Michelle Malkin and the Gateway Pundit website.

Academy Awards set 2023 Oscars for March 12

  • AP

Next year’s Academy Awards will take place March 13. The date for the 95th Academy Awards moves the show up slightly from this year, when they where held unusually late on March 27, partly due to the February Olympics. But it will also leave in place a stretched-out awards season that some have argued saps the Oscars of drama. The 94th Academy Awards didn’t lack for that, albeit not in the way the film academy intended. On a night that saw Apple TV+’s “CODA” become the first film with a largely deaf cast to win best picture, Will Smith's infamous slap of presenter Chris Rock overshadowed the awards. 

Actor Fred Ward, of 'Tremors,' 'The Right Stuff' fame, dies

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Fred Ward, a veteran actor who brought a gruff tenderness to tough-guy roles in “The Right Stuff,” “The Player” and “Tremors,” has died. He was 79. Ward died Sunday, his publicist Ron Hofmann said Friday. No cause or place of death was disclosed per the family’s wishes. Ward earned a Golden Globe and shared the Venice Film Festival ensemble prize for his performance in Robert Altman’s “Short Cuts,” and played the title character in “Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins.” He also reached new heights playing Mercury 7 astronaut Virgil “Gus” Grissom in 1983′s Academy Award nominated film “The Right Stuff.”

Review: Weak new version of ‘Firestarter’ flames out

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

Can we just put this “Fire” out? Almost 40 years after the original adaptation of “Firestarter,” which was not a very good film, a second film from horror specialist Blumhouse also based on the 1980 novel by Stephen King arrives in theaters and on Peacock. Directed by Keith Thomas, whose one…

Musician reports 1758 violin stolen from Chicago home

  • María Paula Mijares Torres - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

CHICAGO — Three musical instruments including a 1758 violin were stolen from a town home in the South Loop Wednesday morning while a family of musicians was sleeping.

Jury: Food Network star guilty in foster child's death

  • AP

The winner of a Food Network cooking show competition has been found guilty in the beating death last year of a 3-year-old foster child in her care. News outlets reported the jury deliberated for about an hour before delivering the unanimous verdict Thursday against 30-year-old Ariel Robinson, of Simpsonville. She made no comment before Judge Letitia Verdin sentenced her to life in prison on a charge of homicide by child abuse. Robinson's husband, Austin Robinson, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse last month. He faces up to 20 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been scheduled. He testified that his wife beat Victoria Smith on Jan. 14, 2021. Medical evidence showed she died when blood pooled in her body and could not get to her brain.