- By RAGAN CLARK Associated Press
“Gold-Diggers Sound” is an apropos name for the third studio album of an artist who struck it rich six years ago with his debut LP.
- By JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors in R. Kelly's sex trafficking case say he had sexual contact with an underage boy in addition to girls, and the government wants jurors in his upcoming sex trafficking trial to hear those claims.
The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By MEG KINNARD Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The family of entertainer James Brown has reached a settlement ending a 15-year battle over the late singer’s estate, according to an attorney involved in the mediation.
- By JOHN LEICESTER Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Although the name Marty McFly won't be on the start list for the first Olympic skateboarding competition, the “Back to the Future” character who inspired the immortal lines “What's that thing he's on? It's a board, with wheels!” was a landmark personality for the sport in its gr…
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :
- Doug George Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — “The Art of Banksy” will open Aug. 14 on State Street, according to an announcement Friday from presenter Starvox Entertainment.
- Christie D’Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Morgan Wallen who appeared Friday on “Good Morning America” appeared more thoughtful than the guy who posted an awkward apology video in February, shortly after a recording surfaced of him shouting a racist slur at friends after a night of drinking.
- Adam Tschorn Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Episode 3: Say yes to the “mullet dress”
- By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California appeals court on Friday disqualified a private judge being used by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in their divorce case, handing Jolie a major victory.
- Jim Harrington The Mercury News (TNS)
Bob Seger’s brilliant “‘Live’ Bullet” — one of the greatest concert recordings in rock ‘n’ roll history — is finally available again on vinyl.
- Los Angeles Times Staff Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It’s still not a return to normalcy, but Comic-Con@Home is back one year after the COVID-19 pandemic first scuttled San Diego’s annual pop culture get-together. And with the delta variant complicating reopening plans, it’s unclear whether a planned in-person gathering will take place come November.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Private judge hearing Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce case should be disqualified, court rules.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
American Gods will live on, or at least one of them.
- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeVar Burton’s quest to become the new host of “Jeopardy!” has been a confident, upbeat effort by the actor and those who rooted him on with a petition drive.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
