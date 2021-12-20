- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
While 2020 was largely spent unable to enjoy a movie on a big screen, 2021 saw a return to movie theaters that, for this cinema lover at least, was extremely welcome.
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Betty White is turning 100 next month and she’s inviting everyone to her party. Everyone who buys a ticket, that is.
Best albums of 2021 came from Rhiannon Giddens, Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, Olivia Rodrigo, Buffalo Nichols
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
There can never be too much good music, but too much music may be another matter.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — In 2012, before streaming overtook downloads and physical media as the music industry's dominant format, the year's two biggest-selling albums were Adele's "21" followed by Taylor Swift's "Red." As 2021 draws to a close nearly a decade later, this year's biggest sellers — those…
- Catherine Muccigrosso - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
-
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A member of boy band NSYNC is saying “Hi Hi Hi” to an online Charlotte online grocery tech startup as one of its early investors.
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Matt Pearce - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Rapper Snoop Dogg said Sunday that he was "saddened" and "PRAYING FOR PEACE IN HIP HOP" after fellow performer Drakeo the Ruler was fatally stabbed at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. concert at Banc of California Stadium.
- By CATHY BUSSEWITZ - AP Business Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — YouTube TV began restoring access to Disney content after a dispute between the companies led to an interruption of service over the weekend.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — With great power comes great profitability.
- AP
-
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poles marched in cities across the country Sunday to defend a U.S.-owned television network that is being targeted by the country's right-wing government and to protect media freedoms in a European Union nation where democratic norms are eroding.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
Never underestimate your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, even with a mutating virus afoot. Despite rising concerns over the omicron variant, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” not only shattered pandemic-era box office records; it became the third best opening of all time behind “Avengers: Endgame”…
- Las Cruces Sun-News
-
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Organizers say the annual Chile Drop will return to Plaza de Las Cruces this year for an in-person celebration to ring in 2022.
- AP
-
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Institute of Arts is presenting the 13th Annual Community Group Exhibition that features more than 150 pieces of artwork from about 80 artists.
- AP, Los Angeles Times
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rapper was reportedly stabbed at a Los Angeles music festival, prompting organizers to end the show early.
- Elizabeth Keogh - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Trevor Noah has sued the Hospital for Special Surgery and an orthopedic surgeon following an alleged botched surgery last year.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Eve Babitz, the author known for her hedonistic chronicles of Los Angeles drawn largely from her own life, died Friday at 78.
- By The Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won't be a live audience to see it happen.
- Julius Whigham II - The Palm Beach Post (TNS)
-
PALM BEACH, Fla. — British rock star Rod Stewart and his son Sean have reached a plea deal with Palm Beach County prosecutors nearly two years after a New Year's Eve altercation with a security guard at a Palm Beach hotel.
- Brian Eckhouse - Bloomberg News (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Sony Group’s much-anticipated “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is setting box office records.