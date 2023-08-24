For Better Or For Worse

For Better Or For Worse
  • By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer

Scooter Braun is one of the most recognizable names in the music business for his singular work as an executive and entrepreneur. He’s managed many of your favorite artists, propelling the likes of Justin Bieber to stratospheric fame, and earned the ire of Taylor Swift and her legions of fans for his business practices. For days, reports have been swirling about artists like Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Idina Menzel, suggesting that they are no longer represented by Braun. Braun hasn’t issued a public statement, but did tweet in jest, writing that he’s “no longer managing myself.” It’s possible Braun is slowing moving away from artist management — he’s the CEO of music powerhouse HYBE America.

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

The rites and rituals of the raunchy high-school comedy can be as prescribed as a class syllabus, but what makes Emma Seligman’s “Bottoms” such an anarchic thrill is how it couldn’t care less. Sure, come to “Bottoms” with your expectations of house parties and hijinks. But you’ll be leaving with a field full of bloodied football players. Seligman’s film instead follows its own demented logic in a winding and surreal comedy of adolescent absurdity, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his film review. A queer comedy with a chaotic beat, “Bottoms” is here to break stuff — and that’s a very good thing.

Rep. Joaquin Castro continues his fight for Latino representation in film

  • Chelsea Hylton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Films by and about Latinos have often been left out of historical conversations including the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry. But Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, along with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, has been trying to change that.

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Golda Meir was many things. She was modern Israel’s first and only female head of government and a wartime prime minister. And she's now provided the vehicle for Helen Mirren to try to earn some more acting awards. The great English actor dons prosthetics and an air of sourness in “Golda” to portray Meir leading Israel’s counterattack in the 1973 Arab-Israeli war while also undergoing cancer treatment. Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy says the script gives Mirren little insight into what is going on inside Meir and leaves her instead smoking nonstop.

  • AP

A woman who killed an 87-year-old Broadway singing coach by shoving her onto a Manhattan sidewalk has avoided a lengthy prison sentence. Lauren Pazienza pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Wednesday, and will instead serve eight years behind bars. The 28-year-old teared up in court as she admitted randomly attacking Barbara Maier Gustern in March 2022. Gustern lay bleeding on a sidewalk as Pazienza walked away. She died five days later. Gustern had worked with a range of singers and was known in the theater world for decades. Her relatives said they were disappointed with the plea deal. Pazienza’s lawyer declined to comment.

  • By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN - Associated Press

A New Mexico judge has rejected a request by Alec Baldwin's attorneys to dismiss a civil lawsuit by three “Rust” crew members who allege cost-cutting endangered the cast and crew as the actor-producer skipped his own safety training. Baldwin has argued he’s not responsible as an actor or a producer through his company El Dorado Pictures. Prosecutors have yet to decide if they'll refile criminal charges against Baldwin in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after receiving a new analysis of the gun used during the 2021 rehearsal. During a hearing Wednesday, his attorneys raised concerns about self-incrimination and asked that the civil case be delayed. The judge refused, saying discovery can proceed and that he would be mindful of Baldwin's rights.

Review: Is Hollywood's most versatile talent Adam Sandler?

  • Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)

Some folks can't accept that Adam Sandler is a grownup. They still see him as the goofball spewing gibberish on "Saturday Night Live" or the hothead screaming obscenities at Bob Barker in "Happy Gilmore." They ignore the 56-year-old actor/producer's diverse output in recent years, including …

Disney World workers criticize DeSantis appointees' decision to eliminate free passes

  • By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press

Employees of Walt Disney World’s governing district are criticizing new board members appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis for a decision to eliminate free passes and discounts to the theme park resort for 400 of its district workers. The workers say Wednesday during a district board meeting that they earned the benefit and eliminating it would make park visits unaffordable. The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District earlier this week said that $2.5 million in season passes and discounts provided by their predecessors amounted to unethical benefits and perks. The district has submitted a complaint to a state Inspector General which investigates fraud, mismanagement, waste and abuse.