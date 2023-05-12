For Better Or For Worse

For Better Or For Worse
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Chris Stapleton crowned entertainer of the year at ACM Awards at The Star in Frisco

  • Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)

Country music’s biggest artists took the field Thursday night at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco to compete at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. Their uniforms had a little more sparkle than those of the NFL players who most often battle at the venue, and they were fighting for…

Review: Jennifer Lopez anchors the action pic ‘The Mother’
Ap
AP

Review: Jennifer Lopez anchors the action pic ‘The Mother’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Jennifer Lopez plays an assassin and a mother in the new Netflix film “The Mother,” directed by Niki Caro off a story idea by Misha Green. The film posits a scenario where she gave up her daughter at birth, for her protection, but 12 years later the girl is in danger and she's the only one who can save her. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that Lopez is a capable action star but that the movie is just fine and exactly what you'd expect, lacking emotional resonance. “The Mother" is rated R and starts streaming Friday.

Review: A career comeback and a fine album from Eilen Jewell
Ap
AP

Review: A career comeback and a fine album from Eilen Jewell

  • By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press

The swagger of Eilen Jewell’s ninth studio album offers no hint it came together after she thought her career might be over amid a succession of personal setbacks. Instead of calling it quits, Jewell found the inspiration that led to “Get Behind the Wheel.” In a review, The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says the album is an engaging collection of slightly psychedelic songs that evoke the sprawling landscape of Jewell’s native Idaho. She sings about love at high volume and the cycle of life. “Get Behind the Wheel” is out now.

Adidas to sell Yeezy shoes and donate proceeds months after Kanye West split
Ap
AP

Adidas to sell Yeezy shoes and donate proceeds months after Kanye West split

  • By WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS - AP Business Writer

Adidas has decided to try to sell a portion of its remaining Yeezy shoe inventory and donate the proceeds to chartitable organizations, CEO Bjørn Gulden said Thursday. After the German sportbrand cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, in October, the fate of 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) worth of unsold Yeezys was unknown. Gulden said the company spent months trying to find solutions — and has now decided to sell a portion of the inventory and donate the proceeds to organizations that were harmed by Ye’s comments and actions.

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 6, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.

Review: Peter Lewis and Eilen Jewell, 2 Moby Grape founders, make vital new music
Ap
AP

Review: Peter Lewis and Eilen Jewell, 2 Moby Grape founders, make vital new music

  • By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press

Two new albums carry strains of Moby Grape, a rock band that had its moment of glory in 1967 amid San Francisco’s Summer of Love. Bad decisions, bad habits and bad luck made the Grape’s purple reign brief. But the quintet did release one classic album, and decades later, two founding members have created vital new music. Peter Lewis’ gentle tenor turns back the clock on his solo album “Imagination.” Jerry Miller handles lead guitar on singer-songwriter Eilen Jewell’s new album “Get Behind the Wheel.” Jewell’s set is out now, and Lewis’ will be released June 16.

`It Ain’t Over' spotlights Yogi Berra's play over persona, narrated by granddaughter
Sports
AP

`It Ain’t Over' spotlights Yogi Berra's play over persona, narrated by granddaughter

  • By RONALD BLUM - AP Baseball Writer

“It Ain’t Over” aims to elevate Yogi Berra's playing career alongside his persona as a cultural icon. The 98-minute Sony Pictures Classics documentary premiered last June at the Tribeca Festival and in theaters in the New York tri-state area and Los Angeles on Friday, which would have been his 98th birthday. Producer Peter Sobiloff got the idea after seeing "Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” the documentary on Fred Rogers in 2018 and attending the Yogi Berra Museum Celebrity Golf Classic the following day. Lindsay Berra, Yogi's granddaughter, is executive producer and the film's narrator.

From 'Psycho' to a new crop of horror movies, the genre has some mommy issues
Ap
AP

From 'Psycho' to a new crop of horror movies, the genre has some mommy issues

  • By KRYSTA FAURIA - Associated Press

A crop of new horror movies explores a classic scary theme: Mommy. Movies ranging from the new “Infinity Pool” and “Evil Dead Rise” to last year's “Barbarian” get scares out of their characters' mother complexes. Experts say the horror genre is well-suited to grappling with such issues because it is at its core primal. And it doesn't get much more primal or universal than mother-child relationships. Perhaps the most famous warped maternal bond in film was in Alfred Hitchcock's “Psycho" from 1960. And long before film, there was Mary Shelley's seminal horror story from 1818, “Frankenstein.”