- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
The final curtain came down Sunday on New York’s production of “The Phantom of the Opera,” ending Broadway’s longest-running show with thunderous standing ovations, champagne toasts and gold confetti. It was show No. 13,981 at the Majestic Theatre, and it ended with a reprise of “The Music of the Night” performed by the current cast, previous actors in the show — including original star Sarah Brightman — and crew members. Andrew Lloyd Webber took to the stage in a black suit and black tie and dedicated the final show to his son, Nick, who died last month after a protracted battle with gastric cancer and pneumonia.
- By The Associated Press
-
Love isn’t patient, love isn’t kind — at least if you ask the fans of Netflix’s “Love Is Blind.” More than 45 minutes after a Season 4 reunion special was set to stream live Sunday, viewers were still waiting for the special to start. “Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion,” hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, was to stream from Los Angeles starting at 5 p.m. Pacific. Netflix subscribers were able to join a waiting room for the show 10 minutes before the start time — and those who did were still there an hour later. It’s unclear whether the delay is a result of technical difficulties or another issue. A request for comment from Netflix was not immediately returned.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” scored the best second weekend ever for an animated movie in North American theaters with $87 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Mario” faced little major competition this weekend even with a slew of new national releases including “The Pope’s Exorcist,” which opened in second place; “Renfield,” which debuted in fourth; “Mafia Mamma” and the animated “Suzume.” A24 also debuted “Beau is Afraid,” starring Joaquin Phoenix, in four theaters in New York and Los Angeles where it made $320,396 over the weekend before it expands nationwide on Friday.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Kathy Griffin shared in a TikTok post that she has recently been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and that she sometimes vomits from her anxiety.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The family of late actor Chaim Topol has revealed that, between acting gigs, he regularly worked on reconnaissance missions for Mossad, the national intelligence agency of Israel.
- AP
-
Heardle, the name-that-tune game inspired by the Wordle craze, is being dropped by Spotify less than a year after the music-streaming giant acquired it. Spotify confirmed the move in a statement Saturday. Similar to what the New York Times-owned Wordle does with letters, Heardle plays fleeting moments of a song from the Spotify catalog and challenges users to see how quickly they can guess it. Users can then play the song on Spotify. The company acquired the game in July as a means of music discovery. But it said Saturday that it is going to focus on other ways of doing that.
- By YURI KAGEYAMA - Associated Press
-
Takeshi Kitano’s new film, premiering at the Cannes Film Festival next month, is a samurai story without heroes, mercilessly portraying human greed, betrayal and cruelty. Kitano, awarded the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival for his “Hana-Bi” in 1997, wanted to make a different kind of period piece in “Kubi,” or “neck,” a reference to traditional Japanese beheadings. The story features a 16th-century feud centered around Oda Nobunaga, a powerful warlord _ well known in Japan but not as familiar for overseas audiences. But the Shakespearean intrigues are familiar enough. The battle scenes evoke Akira Kurosawa classics like “Seven Samurai.”
- AP
-
Ireland’s president has led tributes to Mark Sheehan of Irish rock band The Script after the guitarist's death at age 46. The band said Sheehan died in a hospital on Friday after a brief illness. In a statement, The Script called him a “much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend.” Formed in Dublin in 2001, The Script topped U.K. and Irish charts with its self-titled debut album in 2008. It included the hits “We Cry,” “Breakeven” and “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved.” The band’s pop-inflected rock sound made it one of Ireland’s biggest bands in the 2010s. Irish President Michael D. Higgins praised the band’s “originality and excellence.”
