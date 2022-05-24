The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
A judge has blocked the planned auction of one of the blue-and-white dresses Judy Garland wore as Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz.” It was put up for sale by Catholic University of America after being rediscovered there in a shoebox during a renovation. The dress was given to a priest in the 1970s, and his niece has sued the school and the auctioneer, saying it belongs to her. A U.S. district judge granted a motion for a preliminary injunction Monday after a hearing in her lawsuit. The auctioneer listed a presale estimate of $800,000 to $1.2 million for the dress before it was withdrawn.
A former London and Miami art dealer who pleaded guilty to defrauding art buyers and others of over $86 million has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Inigo Philbrick was sentenced Monday in Manhattan federal court by Judge Sidney H. Stein. He pleaded guilty last November to a single count of wire fraud for conducting a multiyear scheme to defraud individuals and entities to finance his art business. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a release that his success as an art dealer was built on brazen lies that included concealed ownership interests, fake documents and an invented art collector.
- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
Although Pete Davidson was featured in many headlines over the weekend about a major cast shakeup at “Saturday Night Live,” many believe it’s the loss of Kate McKinnon that deserves the most attention.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Billie Eilish is happier than ever to answer questions about her oft-misunderstood experience with Tourette’s.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Contrary to expectations, Johnny Depp did not return to the witness stand Monday in his ongoing defamation trial against Amber Heard.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
John Driskell Hopkins, a founding member of the country music group Zac Brown Band, has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease.
- Kristina Garcia - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“Jurassic World” star Chris Pratt and author Katherine Schwarzenegger’s family is growing: They just welcomed their newest addition, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt.
- AP
A celebration of West Virginia’s mountain culture and ethnic heritage will return to its original, full-weekend format for the first time in three years. The 45nd annual Vandalia Gathering is set for Friday through Sunday on the state Capitol grounds in Charleston. The free event that includes traditional arts, music, dance and food was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and was limited last year. Exhibitors will demonstrate their crafts and sell handmade items, including art, jewelry, pottery and candles. Several competitions are on tap Saturday and Sunday, including banjo, fiddle, dulcimer, mandolin and guitar. The festival wraps up Sunday with a Liars Contest.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Colin Cantwell, who designed some of the most iconic images featured throughout the “Star Wars” movies, has died at age 90.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
CANNES, France — The last time director George Miller brought a new movie to Cannes was in 2015, when his exhilarating "Mad Max: Fury Road" took the festival by (dust) storm. The movie played outside the main competition, as most Hollywood blockbusters at Cannes do. But as more than one onlo…
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Laura Dern was 23 years old in "Jurassic Park." And everyone else was today years old when they found out about it.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vladimir Putin, Ron DeSantis and New Yorkers Pete Davidson and Mary J. Blige are among Time magazine’s wide-ranging selections for the 100 most influential people of 2022.
- By ANN LEVIN - Associated Press
Elif Batuman’s sophomore novel “Either/Or” is about a sophomore — literally. Selin, the studious daughter of Turkish immigrants, is back for her second year at Harvard. When the book opens, she has new roommates, new classes but the same old obsession — Ivan, her freshman crush. Over the course of the year that interest will fade as she discovers a larger, more exciting world of parties, alcohol and finally, sex. Associated Press reviewer Ann Levin says that if you liked Batuman’s freshman effort, “The Idiot,” you’re likely to find the follow-up compelling too. Published by Penguin Press, “Either/Or” will be released on Tuesday.
- Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The day before shooting began on "Pleasure," Swedish writer-director Ninja Thyberg's feature debut about the adult film industry and the imbalanced power structures within it, she and the film's star (newcomer Sofia Kappel) got matching tattoos.
- By JENNIFER PELTZ - Associated Press
New York City has agreed to pay $7 million to a man who spent 23 years behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit. Comptroller Brad Lander announced the settlement Monday with Grant Williams. He was exonerated last July in the 1996 shooting of Shdell Lewis outside a Staten Island public housing complex. Williams’ lawyer, Irving Cohen, says the settlement will help his client try to get back on his feet. He had unsuccessfully appealed his conviction for years before Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon’s office agreed to review it and eventually joined him in asking a court to dismiss his conviction. During the DA's review, Williams was paroled in 2019.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Vanessa Hudgens is soarin’, flyin’.
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It is day 857 in the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard defamation trial and all I can say is I hope the upcoming House committee hearings on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol get as much attention from the public and the press.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Angela Lansbury is bringing her shine back to the Great White Way.
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
The guitar played by Kurt Cobain for Nirvana’s breakout 1991 single “Smells Like Teen Spirit” video has sold for $4.5 million at auction, the sellers said Sunday.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
The folks who hand out Tony Awards believe five is not enough for Angela Lansbury. The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced Monday that the legendary actor will receive a 2022 special Tony for lifetime achievement in the theater, making it her sixth. Lansbury made her Broadway debut in 1957 in “Hotel Paradiso” and won Tonys for “Mame” in 1966, “Dear World” in 1969, “Gypsy” in 1974, “Sweeney Todd” in 1979 and “Blithe Spirit” in 2009. Other Broadway credits include “A Little Night Music,” “Gore Vidal’s The Best Man” and “Anyone Can Whistle.”
- By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press
Havana Chapman-Edwards was the only kid at her school to participate in the 2018 walk out. Celia Bell chose life after her mother’s death. Emily Cain found herself laughing after losing an election. Though these women are unique to each other, they’ve all chosen to fight for themselves. “My Moment: 106 Women on Fighting for Themselves” showcases short essays ranging from a single sentence to a few pages, each accompanied by a black-and-white portrait of the author. The voices in “My Moment” run the gamut of age, race, gender, ability and privilege. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says the collection contains moving essays and stunning pictures.