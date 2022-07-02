For Better Or For Worse

For Better Or For Worse
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment

PBS Schedule

The following are today’s, Sunday’s and Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

New this week: 'The Sea Beast,' early Elton John, 'Maggie'
Ap
AP

New this week: 'The Sea Beast,' early Elton John, 'Maggie'

  • By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include two lost albums from rock superstars Neil Young and Elton John, more than two dozen contestants of reality shows like “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race” and “Big Brother” facing off in the contest “The Challenge: USA,” and Netflix’s “The Sea Beast” brings a “Moby Dick”-like tale down to kid size. In the Hulu comedy “Maggie,” a professional psychic played by Rebecca Rittenhouse sees her own future and learns she may be in for a rough romantic ride. And writer and commentator Baratunde Thurston goes big with a region-by-region trek in “America Outdoors,” debuting Tuesday on PBS.

Ap
AP

'The Princess' review: Bloodily ever after

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

Joey King goes from "The Kissing Booth" to killing machine in "The Princess," an action-packed and blood-splattered but braindead R-rated fairy tale that proves that all the ass-kicking in the world doesn't matter if you don't care about who's doing the kicking.

Rock star Randy Bachman reunited with beloved stolen guitar
Ap
AP

Rock star Randy Bachman reunited with beloved stolen guitar

  • By MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press

Canadian rock legend Randy Bachman’s long search has ended after he was reunited in Tokyo with a cherished guitar 45 years after it was stolen from a Toronto hotel. Seventy-eight-year-old Bachman, a former member of The Guess Who, received the guitar from a Japanese musician who had bought it at a Tokyo store in 2014 without knowing its history. Bachman says all guitars are special, but the 1957 Gretsch, which he bought as a teenager and used to write “American Woman” and other hits, was exceptional. A Canadian fan who heard the story of the stolen guitar launched an internet search and located it in Tokyo within two weeks.

Ap
AP

Review: In 'The Princess,' Joey King slashes the patriarchy and rewrites fairy tales

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"The Princess" starts bumpily, hitting branches on the cliche tree with medieval-y flutes and mediocre CG castle environs. It gets cringier as we fly through a tower window to find the titular Princess (Joey King) prone in bed, Sleeping Beauty-style. But the ruse is quickly over, and the fil…

Ap
AP

Review: Chris Pratt strikes back in violent, faintly poisonous 'Terminal List'

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Based on a novel by retired Navy SEAL Jack Carr, "The Terminal List," which premiered Friday on Prime Video, stars Chris Pratt — in grim-visaged, square-jawed, gravel-voiced mode — as Navy SEAL commander James Reece, a man with a mission and the guns to carry it out. (This is Pratt's second …

Ukraine protests Russian film screening at Czech film fest
Ap
AP

Ukraine protests Russian film screening at Czech film fest

  • AP

An international film festival in the Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary has kicked off amid controversy following a protest by Ukraine against the screening of a Russian movie. Prior to the start of the 56th edition of the festival, several leading Ukrainian filmmakers along with Ukraine’s ambassador to Prague protested the scheduled screening of “Captain Volkonogov Escaped.” The 56th-edition of the festival will culminate in a ceremony to honor Australian Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush for his contribution to world cinema. Rush won an Academy Award for actor in a leading role in “Shine” in 1997. Organizers will also honor U.S. Oscar-winning actor and producer Benicio Del Toro.