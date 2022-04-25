For Better Or For Worse

For Better Or For Worse
Review: Broadway's 'Funny Girl' a Beanie Feldstein triumph
Review: Broadway's 'Funny Girl' a Beanie Feldstein triumph

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

When Broadway’s revival of “Funny Girl” begins, star Beanie Feldstein sits in a Broadway dressing room, getting ready to go on. She wonders nervously to her assistant: “You ever feel like there’s someone watching from the shadows?” The line takes an extra jolt of meaning because Feldstein is stepping into hallowed ground. She’s playing Fanny Brice, a role so associated with Barbra Streisand in the ’60s that no Broadway revival has been attempted until now. And yet Feldstein stays strong, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. Almost three hours after that scene, she’s completely won the audience over.

'Bad Guys' bests 'The Northman,' Nick Cage at the box office
'Bad Guys' bests 'The Northman,' Nick Cage at the box office

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

On an unusually crowded weekend at movie theaters that featured a pricey Viking epic and Nicolas Cage playing himself, DreamWorks Animation’s “The Bad Guys” bested the field. That signals a continued resurgence for family moviegoing after a downturn during the pandemic. “The Bad Guys” debuted with $24 million in U.S. and Canada ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. That came despite steep competition for families from “Sonic The Hedgehog 2,” which stayed in second place with $15.2 million its third week of release. The weekend’s other new releases — Robert Eggers’ “The Northman” and the Cage-starring “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” — didn’t do as well but still fared reasonably solidly in their first weekend. 

DeSantis tests limits of his combative style in Disney feud
DeSantis tests limits of his combative style in Disney feud

  • By STEVE PEOPLES and BRENDAN FARRINGTON - Associated Press

In taking on Disney, Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is testing the limits of his combative leadership style while sending an unmistakable message to his rivals. And that message is that there's nothing or no one he won’t fight as he plots his political future. Those who who know DeSantis aren't surprised by his decision to punish the entertainment giant for challenging his political priorities. The 43-year-old Republican has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to fight while in office. But DeSantis’ decision to use the levels of government to settle a political feud with Disney is a step further than he's gone before. 

'Golden Girls' shows little age at inaugural fan convention

  • By TERRY TANG - Associated Press

TV shows about sci-fi or comic book fare usually inspire fan conventions — not a sitcom about four women of a certain age living together in Florida. But more than 2,000 “The Golden Girls” fans are converging this weekend for Golden-Con in Chicago. The three-day event, which started Friday, giving people a chance to mingle, watch panels and buy merch revolving around the NBC sitcom.  The show, which ran from 1985-1992, starred Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty and Betty White — who died at age 99 in December. It was revered for showing their characters deal with issues later in life like ageism, sex and LGBTQ rights.

EXPLAINER: Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination
EXPLAINER: Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination

  • By R.J. RICO - Associated Press

For three days, Johnny Depp has been testifying in a libel trial that is supposed to be about whether Amber Heard defamed him in a 2018 newspaper op-ed. The trial has turned into a spectacle. Depp has testified about everything from taking pills as a child to using his severed finger to write bloody messages about his ex-wife's alleged lies on the walls. Depp denies ever physically or sexually abusing Heard. And despite the public attention brought to his drug use and his violent text messages, Depp said he’s obsessed with revealing the truth and not disappointing his supporters.