- AP
Artist Veronica Ryan has won the prestigious Turner Prize for work that transforms materials including fruits, seeds and volcanic ash into elusive and evocative sculptures. The Montserrat-born British artist was awarded the 25,000 pound, or $30,000, prize at a ceremony in Liverpool on Wednesday evening. She won for work including public sculptures erected in London to honor the contribution to Britain of post-World War II immigrants from the Caribbean. At 66 she is the oldest artist ever to win the prize, and said it was “better late than never.” Named for 19th-century landscape painter J.M.W. Turner, the award was founded in 1984 and helped make stars of artists including Grayson Perry, Damien Hirst and Steve McQueen.
- Jason Bracelin - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
LAS VEGAS — It shocked her, to see her father take a bullet on the big screen.
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — If you live in Los Angeles, you've probably sped past La Luz del Mundo church, an ornate, 9,600-square foot outpost of the Mexico-based evangelical megachurch hard by the 60 Freeway in East Los Angeles. Founded in 1926, the Christian denomination claims to have more than 5 mill…
- Gustavo Arellano - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — My late mother didn't have much of a chance to fully assimilate into American life. She moved to the United States from Mexico as a 9-year-old in the early 1960s and went to work almost immediately — first in garlic and strawberry fields, then as a packer in the old Hunt-Wesson…
- Taylor Blatchford - The Seattle Times (TNS)
The clock was running down. The pressure was on Marshawn Lynch.
- By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
Britain’s monarchy is bracing for more bombshells to be lobbed over the palace gates as Netflix releases the first three episodes of a new series. The show “Harry & Meghan” promises to tell the “full truth” about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s estrangement from the royal family. The series debuts Thursday. It has been promoted with two dramatically edited trailers that hint at racism and a “war against Meghan.” The series is the couple’s latest effort to tell the world why they walked away from royal life and moved to Southern California almost three years ago.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Amid ongoing backlash for his antisemitic behavior, Kanye West just released his first new song since his empire began to crumble in recent months.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
For once, Charlize Theron has begun to witness more women in power roles with the film industry. Theron praised women after she she received the prestigious Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment breakfast gala Wednesday in Los Angeles. The Oscar winner was handed the award by her friend Seth Rogen for excelling as a trailblazer and philanthropy work in Hollywood. Theron paid homage to female leaders who have paved ways as heads of studio departments, directors, producers and those that have created their own production companies. She said women should lean on each other as resources to strengthen their voices.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Janis Hunter Gaye, the second wife of Motown legend Marvin Gaye and mother of two of his children, has died, her family said in a statement. She was 66.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"The Masked Singer" will bid farewell to Kirstie Alley days after the "Cheers" actor died of colon cancer on Monday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jenna Ortega's showstopping dance number from Netflix series "Wednesday" has once again gone viral — and not in a good way.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were honored in New York City Tuesday for their Archwell Foundation’s contributions to racial justice and more, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization announced.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Olivia Colman plays the manager of a movie theater in Sam Mendes’ new film “Empire of Light.” But this is not about people watching movies, it's about the people who work at the theater on England's south coast at a time of great social and cultural upheaval in the early days of Margaret Thatcher. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that it's an elegant, quiet and sincere film that is easy to admire but hard to love made by some masters of the craft. Rated R, “Empire of Light” opens in theaters Friday.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
“The Fabelmans” centers on Steven Spielberg’s coming of age as a filmmaker. But it's the mother, as played by Michelle Williams, who provides the film’s aching soul. At turns despondent, playful and ebullient, Mitzi’s moods swing with a quicksilver melancholy, caught between undying devotion to her children and a stifling of her dreams. If there was ever a role that showed the extent of Williams’ remarkable range, it’s Mitzi. Williams’ performance in “The Fabelmans” – enthrallingly theatrical, luminously shimmering, delicately heartbreaking -- is widely expected to land Williams her fifth Academy Award nomination. It’s an honor she’s yet to win, a shutout that looks increasingly like an error, some mistake.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Former "Friends" star Matthew Perry says he can't bear to watch himself in the hit comedy — and it has nothing to do with the show.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Lizzo is beyond ready to be loved and she’s spreading that love around.
- The Associated Press
Peter Cooper, award-winning music journalist and musician, has died after suffering a severe head injury. He was 52. A statement from his family says he died Tuesday. Cooper wrote for The Tennessean for 14 years, interviewing and writing about artists such as George Jones, Johnny Cash, Taylor Swift, Kris Kristofferson and more. After The Tennessean, Cooper went to work at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, where he was the museum's senior director, producer and writer. He was an author and a musician who released his own albums as well. He was a co-producer on a Grammy-nominated tribute record for acclaimed singer-songwriter Tom T. Hall.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Nia Long and Ime Udoka have officially called it quits after the Boston Celtics suspended the basketball coach for having an improper relationship with a staff member.
- Christopher Price - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Survival sci-fi game "The Callisto Protocol" is a gory, linear storytelling experience that rivals the atmosphere and tension building of beloved horror films.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Joss Stone has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
2 Chainz wants to capitalize off the NFL’s huge “Thursday Night Football” platform to feature some of the world’s most popular musical performers on Amazon Music’s new live concert series. The Grammy winner is the host of “Amazon Music Live,” a weekly concert show streaming after “Thursday Night Football” on Prime Video. The concert series, which debuted in late October with guest Lil Baby, has also featured Megan Thee Stallion and Kane Brown. 2 Chainz took the stage last month with Lil Wayne, who performed some of his hits. Rapper A$AP Rocky will be featured Thursday. 2 Chainz says Amazon reached out with a “new vision” of marrying the worlds of football and music.
- By RONALD BLUM - AP Sports Writer
The United States men’s soccer team recedes into the background of American sports for the next 3 1/2 years. The team’s four World Cup matches averaged 12.2 million viewers on Fox but its 27 games on rated English-language networks from the start of 2020 through this fall averaged 668,000. That is according to Nielsen. The U.S. team averaged 2.45 million during the World Cup on Telemundo. That is double its 1.02 million average for 40 matches on Spanish-language networks during the three years ahead of the tournament. That compares with the NFL's average of 17.1 million for the 2021 regular season.