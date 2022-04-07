Veteran journalists who have covered wars and terrorism — who have seen violence and death up close before — said this week's horrific images from Bucha, Ukraine stood out as particularly disturbing. They said sharing graphic photos and videos helps deepen the public's understanding of what is going on, making it personal in a way that drone footage of burned-out buildings or distant explosions never can. Television anchors have warned, even apologized, to viewers about what they would show them. But experts say it is important to bear witness. Several countries imposed additional sanctions on Russia this week, citing the brutality in Bucha as compelling them to do more.