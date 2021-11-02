The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By RONALD BLUM - AP Baseball Writer
-
HOUSTON (AP) — Late innings means late nights in the World Series, with many fans struggling to stay awake as the Braves and Astros play baseball’s most important games of the year.
- By JEFF AMY - Associated Press
-
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump was threatening Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger when he asked him to help “find” enough votes to overturn his loss in Georgia to Democratic President Joe Biden, Raffensperger writes in a new book.
- AP
-
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas radio host was sentenced to three life prison sentences Monday for a Ponzi scheme in which he bilked elderly listeners out of millions of dollars.
- AP
-
HOUSTON (AP) — Television ratings are up for the World Series along with its return to its usual format with games in each team’s city.
- Noah Goldberg - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — A combative Jay-Z called the work done by a perfume company suing him “lazy” and “crappy” when he appeared on the stand In Manhattan Supreme Court Monday.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Bravo is packing its passport and heading to the Middle East: The “Real Housewives” franchise is going to Dubai.
Bob Dylan's 'Springtime in New York' box set is an ear-opening alternate history of his 'lost' 1980s
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
Bob Dylan, "Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16, 1980-1985" (Columbia/Legacy)
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS — "Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby," recorded for Netflix at the Pantages Theatre in 2019, ended up getting an Emmy nomination. That may be one reason Jeff Foxworthy chose the same venue to tape his own special for the streaming giant.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Obama's next promotion for her memoir “Becoming” will center on college students.
- Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Heeeeee’s back! And there will be blood. After an eight-year absence, everybody’s favorite avenging serial killer, “Dexter,” will return to Showtime on Sunday.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
Tom Hanks stars in an apocalyptic drama on Apple TV+ called “Finch” in which his scientist character brings his dog and his robot on a post-apocalyptic road trip. It comes out Friday.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
According to "Army of Thieves," the art of safecracking simply comes down to listening. No matter the safe nor how intricate the model, an ear to its door while spinning the dial is the key to unlocking all of its treasures. Ear, door, voila! You're in.
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Actor Kal Penn, of “Harold & Kumar” fame, had dual public announcements last week, coming out to People as he revealed his engagement to his longtime partner, Josh.
- By ASTRID GALVAN - Associated Press
-
PHOENIX (AP) — Kisha Gulley was once kicked out of a Facebook group for mothers with autistic children after a contentious debate she felt was racial. Over and over, she clashed with the white-dominated groups she’d sought out for support as a new mom.
‘Colin in Black & White’ introduces a young Kaepernick before the protests, headlines and stalled NFL career
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Jaden Michael left Sour Patches around the set of “Colin in Black & White” because Colin Kaepernick told him how much he loves the candy.
- AP
-
MIAMI (AP) — Jon Bon Jovi tested positive for COVID-19 during a rapid test just before he was set to perform a concert in Miami Beach.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Chef and author Abra Berens once mistakenly ordered 10 pounds of split peas. Trouble is, she doesn't really like split peas.
- By The Associated Press
-
Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 7-13:
- Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
SEATTLE — There's a template bloggers at national music outlets often deploy when writing about rappers from Seattle. It starts off noticing our Upper Left geography, maybe something about our rock pedigree and, with a Macklemore caveat, mentions that the region isn't really known for hip-ho…
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — On the new ABC dramedy “Queens,” an all-female hip hop group from the ‘90s is poised for a comeback in middle age. A lot of life has been lived since their first brush with stardom, which has dimmed in the intervening years, and it’s not entirely clear if they’re prepared to step b…
A Titanic survivor lived and died in Chicago’s Chinatown — and inspired one of the 1997 movie’s iconic scenes
- Louisa Chu - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — A nearly unknown Titanic survivor lived in Chicago, died in Chinatown and possibly inspired one of the 1997 film’s most iconic scenes, according to a new documentary, executive produced by filmmaker James Cameron.