- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — Before "This Is Us," Milo Ventimiglia had only a cursory familiarity with Pittsburgh. The Southern California native had been here a few times doing branded-content work with American Eagle Outfitters at its South Side headquarters, but he had never thought too critically about …
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The late Betty White famously had a massive crush on fellow screen icon Robert Redford, and now the “Natural” actor says he “had a crush on her, too!”
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A previously sealed $500,000 lawsuit settlement in 2009 between Jeffrey Epstein and an American woman that Prince Andrew claims protects him from an ongoing lawsuit was made public Monday.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
At this point, William Shakespeare plays have been adapted ad nauseam for the big screen. It's not enough anymore to just present the Bard's melodious words and classic stories in movie form; a filmmaker needs to set his version of these well-worn tales apart from the crowd through his or he…
Harry and Meghan reportedly dissatisfied with $14M California mansion, eager to sell and move elsewhere
- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — After just 18 months of living in their $14 million Montecito mansion, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly realized they are not “over the moon” with the sprawling nine-bedroom estate and are are looking to sell, according to a new report.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
Broadcast and cable networks are in midseason debut mode this week. In comparison, it’s relatively quiet for the usually busy streaming services.
- Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Before Trayvon Martin, before Breonna Taylor, before Ahmaud Arbery and before George Floyd, there was Emmett Till.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
Maybe by the end of 2022 we can hit the multiplexes without masks? In the meantime, here are some cinematic offerings in the new year that might make it worth heading to the theaters. Dates are, perhaps more than ever in this still-pandemicked world, subject to change; streaming dates, where…
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
With the sun setting closer to lunch than bedtime, winter is the perfect time to find all of your new binges.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — What a drag.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
A new "Batman." The return of James Cameron. And finally — we hope — the "Top Gun" sequel we've been waiting for.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The four members of the Italian rock band Maneskin grew up gigging around the Eternal City of Rome. But when they flew into L.A. for their first sold-out gig at the Roxy in early November, there was one local site of Saturnalian bad behavior they just had to visit.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
With the latest COVID-19 variant surging worldwide, predicting which cultural events in 2022 will actually take place as planned becomes more challenging by the week.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
There’s no such thing as magic, but seeing the cast of “Harry Potter” together onscreen for the first time in a decade comes pretty darn close.
Nina Metz: Representation matters. But for TV and film, the conversation should be about more than casting
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Despite pressure to diversify meaningfully both in front of and behind the camera, TV and film are still guilty of boxing out nuanced stories about people who haven’t been centered by Hollywood over most of its history. “Representation matters” has been the constant drumbeat in response. Kri…
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Oscar season is just getting started, but the award for the best line in any movie, possibly ever, goes to Maggie Gyllenhaal's "The Lost Daughter."
- Richard Johnson - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — The new year won’t be happy for all the married folks who have been forced together by COVID and are now headed toward divorce.
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Britney Spears doesn’t appear to be in perfect harmony with her younger sister.
- Brian Eckhouse - Bloomberg News (TNS)
The mega-hit “Spider-Man: No Way Home” held onto its perch atop the North American box office for a third weekend, helping theater owners close out a difficult 2021 on a positive note.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — A documentary intended to celebrate Betty White’s 100th birthday is still coming soon to theaters, even though the beloved actor died at age 99 on New Year’s Eve.
- By JOE HOTCHKISS, The Augusta Chronicle
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Augusta Technical College President Jermaine Whirl wants to see his students’ names on the silver screen.
- By KENDRICK DANTE, The Times
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Dressed in a pig suit, a Shreveport man luring wild hogs from his treestand had a modern thought: I should shoot my first TikTok.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — “Real Housewives” executive producer and talk show host Andy Cohen used a spirited New Year’s Eve countdown on CNN to share his thoughts on the “crappiest term of the mayor of New York” by Bill de Blasio.