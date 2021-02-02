The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
ATLANTA (AP) — Silento, the Atlanta rapper known for his hit song “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” was arrested Monday and charged with murder in the shooting death of his 34-year-old cousin, authorities said.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Kingdom of Wakanda is staking out turf on the Disney + streaming service.
- By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rocker Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label on Monday after actress Evan Rachel Wood accused her ex-fiancé of sexual and other physical abuse, alleging she was “manipulated into submission" during their relationship.
- Por JAKE COYLE Associated Press
-
NUEVA YORK (AP) — Stanley Tucci ha tenido toda una gama de experiencias durante la pandemia de coronavirus.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
-
Rebecca Hall came across Nella Larsen’s novel “Passing” at a time when she was grappling with her own family history.
- Julia Barajas Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Condolences and fond memories flooded social media Monday morning following the death of Dustin Diamond, the actor best known for his role as lovable nerd Samuel “Screech” Powers in ‘90s sitcom “Saved by the Bell.”
- Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A new Sonic the Hedgehog series is headed to Netflix.
- Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Grammy-winning musician Lenny Kravitz shined a light on his relationship with the late actress Cicely Tyson, who, among many superlatives in TV, film, theater and Black culture, was also his godmother.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — It was only a matter of time before Hollywood moved to adapt the GameStop stock market drama into a feature film — a matter of about a week, to be exact.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Stanley Tucci’s pandemic experiences have run the gamut.
- Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Dustin Diamond, the former child star who most notably played curly-haired geek Samuel “Screech” Powers on NBC’s wholesome 1990s sitcom “Saved by the Bell” and then became infamous for a number of post-show scandals, has died. He was 44.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Dustin Diamond, best known for playing Screech on “Saved by the Bell,” died Monday, less than a month after being diagnosed with Stage 4 small cell carcinoma.
- By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Terri Lyne Carrington is just 11 years old and hanging backstage at a concert hall with her friend “Ella” — that’s Ella Fitzgerald to us mere mortals — and the jazz legend wants to introduce her to jazz virtuoso Oscar Peterson, who had just finished performing.
- By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
-
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Tony Bennett has been quietly hiding his Alzheimer’s disease for four years.
Evan Rachel Wood names Marilyn Manson as alleged abuser, accuses him of ‘grooming,’ brainwashing and manipulation
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Actress Evan Rachel Wood accused ex-fiancé Marilyn Manson of abusing her “for years,” naming him as the man she has referred to in conversations about being a survivor of domestic violence.
- By DOUGLASS K. DANIEL Associated Press
-
“Mike Nichols: A Life,” by Mark Harris (Penguin Press)
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The late Cicely Tyson's body of work, which spanned 1951 to 2020, is a rich mix of roles in film, television and theater, with an emphasis on portrayals that uplifted the Black community — as well as a fair share of skimpy parts that wasted her ample talent.
- By ANN LEVIN Associated Press
-
“Land of Big Numbers,” by Te-Ping Chen (Mariner Books)
- By The Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Bennett has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease but it hasn't quieted his legendary voice.
- By ANN LEVIN Associated Press
-
“Wild Swims,” by Dorthe Nors (Graywolf Press)