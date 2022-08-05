Smokey Robinson surging at 82, with biopic and 2 new albums pending: 'Retirement doesn't work for me!'
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
There is a very sound reason Motown music legend Smokey Robinson doesn't perform "The Impossible Dream," the classic song of hope and self-affirmation from the 1965 Broadway musical, "Man of La Mancha."
David Axelrod has done 500 episodes of ‘The Axe Files’ and talked with every stripe of politician — here’s what he thinks of the mess we’re in now
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — You’ve likely heard this before, or felt it in your bones, but it’s horrifying, debilitating and worth repeating, especially right now, as we head into a political season: At least half of this country hates the other half. According to the Pew Research Center, 75% of Democrats thi…
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In the smirky, squirmy comic freakout “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” a bunch of rich, horny 20-somethings throw a party during a hurricane, only to find themselves trapped in a bloody charnel house of horrors.
- Joe Nguyen - The Denver Post (TNS)
-
It’s been quite a journey since four boys from a quiet Colorado mountain town had to figure out why one of them had alien technology embedded inside of him after being subjected to probes by extraterrestrials a quarter of a century before.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Melanie Lynskey started talking about herself as a character actor very early on, she said in a recent interview — possibly because deflecting the spotlight was easier than having makeup and costume people constantly body-shame her size-4 frame as unacceptably fat.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
Brad Pitt is an assassin on a train full of assassins in "Bullet Train," Jo Koy has a wacky family get together in "Easter Sunday" and Ron Howard tells the story of the 2018 Thai cave rescue in "Thirteen Lives," all of which are among this week's new movies and streaming titles.
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that Kevin Spacey and his production companies must pay the makers of “House of Cards” nearly $31 million because of losses brought on by his firing for the sexual harassment of crew members. The ruling Thursday from Judge Mel Recana confirms a decision by a private arbitrator last year in favor of the production companies behind the Netflix series. Spacey was fired from the show in 2017 amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. He is also facing criminal charges of sexual assault in London. He has denied the allegations in both cases.
- J.D. Capelouto, Greg Bluestein and Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
ATLANTA — This year’s Music Midtown festival, a showcase event slated to bring tens of thousands of people and big-name artists to Piedmont Park over two days in September, was canceled Monday in part due to the state’s laws surrounding guns in public parks.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The rumors are true: Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former director of strategic communications for the Trump administration, has replaced Meghan McCain on ABC’s daytime talk show “The View.” But she isn’t the only one. The new conservative panelist will also be joined by fellow Republican and fr…
- By JANET McCONNAUGHEY - Associated Press
-
The attorney who represented Mystikal on rape and kidnapping charges that were dropped in late 2020 said Thursday that he is once more representing the 51-year-old rapper — and is confident that he will again be cleared. Joel Pearce said he met Thursday with Michael Tyler at the jail where he is being held without bond. The attorney said he will ask for a full bond hearing at which evidence can be given. A judge denied bond Tuesday. Pearce said that was not a bond hearing but what is called a 72-hour hearing, and Tyler wasn't able to present evidence.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
“Pose” star Angelica Ross is set to make her Broadway debut in the musical “Chicago” this fall, becoming the first openly transgender actor to play the murderous vixen Roxie Hart. Ross, whose credits also include “American Horror Story: 1984,” will start an eight-week run beginning Sept. 12 at the Ambassador Theatre. She will join a Broadway starting to open its arms to transgender actors. In 2018, “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” star Peppermint became the first openly trans woman to originate a principal role on Broadway, starring in the Go-Go’s jukebox musical comedy “Head Over Heels.”
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — LBGTQ+ history will be made on the Great White Way.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“The View” is leaning a little further to the right.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Members of the Christian community took TikTok star Addison Rae to church over a social media post that some have deemed "a mockery of Christianity."
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Country music group Lady A has canceled the remainder of their tour for 2022 as singer Charles Kelley embarks "on a journey to sobriety."
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
-
Keanu Reeves will star in a TV adaptation of “The Devil in the White City.” The nonfiction thriller about ambition, a killer and the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago was written by Erik Larson. The Hulu streaming service says that Reeves will portray Daniel H. Burnham, an architect who helped design the fair. The other central role, that of convicted murderer Dr. H.H. Holmes, has yet to be cast. Various Hollywood players circled the 2003 book, with Leonardo DiCaprio acquiring the rights in 2010. DiCaprio, who planned to star as the killer in a movie, is a producer for the Hulu series. A release date wasn't announced.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
J-J-J-Joker face, J-J-Joker face.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Days after the "Batgirl" movie was unexpectedly canned by Warner Bros., Leslie Grace is opening up about the journey to nowhere.
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
-
Music fans can enjoy this year’s Outside Lands without ever leaving the house.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
-
Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump administration spokeswoman who broke from her old boss following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, will be the conservative voice on the daytime talk show “The View.” She replaces Meghan McCain, who left last summer after four years on the show and complained afterward about a toxic workplace. “The View” also named another Republican Trump foe and frequent guest on the show, Ana Navarro, as a regular panelist. Although Farah Griffin now regularly speaks out against Donald Trump, some are not willing to accept her because of her service to the administration and are calling online to boycott the show.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 30, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
-
Forty-five years ago, Little Feat traveled to the U.K. and set up shop for a four-night stand — Aug. 1-4, 1977 — at the Rainbow Theatre in London. The Los Angeles rock act then quickly returned to the U.S. where it would play three shows — Aug. 8-10 — at George Washington University’s Lisner…