For Better Or For Worse

For Better Or For Worse
0
0
0
0
0

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ grabs $38.5 million overseas
Entertainment
AP

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ grabs $38.5 million overseas

  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

The superhero sequel “Wonder Woman 1984” has earned an estimated $38.5 million in ticket sales from international theaters, Warner Bros. said Sunday. The film starring Gal Gadot started its rollout abroad last week, opening in 32 markets including China and playing on upwards of 30,000 scree…