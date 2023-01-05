Local media are reporting that Iran has released a prominent actress nearly three weeks after she was jailed for expressing solidarity with a man who was executed over unrest linked to anti-government protests. Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Wednesday that Taraneh Alidoosti, the 38-year-old star of Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning “The Salesman,” was released on bail. Her mother said she would be released in a post on Instagram. Alidoosti had joined several Iranian celebrities in expressing support for the nationwide protests and criticizing the authorities’ violent crackdown on dissent. The protests were triggered by the death of a woman in police custody and have escalated into widespread calls for the overthrow of clerical rule.