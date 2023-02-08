For Better Or For Worse

For Better Or For Worse
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

My worst moment: Alison Brie’s attempt to belt out Pat Benatar for an audition

  • Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

In the romantic comedy “Somebody I Used to Know” (streaming on Prime Video), Alison Brie stars as a reality TV producer whose career hits the skids and she heads back to her hometown, where she reunites with an ex played by Jay Ellis. The spark between them is still there, but he’s engaged t…

Ap
AP

Michelle Williams' 'Fabelmans'-esque origin story? It starts with PTA and Björk

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Michelle Williams has been talking about artistic journeys — her own and the one at the heart of "The Fabelmans," the film that just earned her a fifth Oscar nomination — and she pulls out her phone to show me a photo of her 17-year-old daughter, Matilda, joyfully holding her l…

Ap
AP

After the Riseborough flap, who will win the lead actress Oscar?

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — An hour after film academy CEO Bill Kramer issued a statement saying Andrea Riseborough would be allowed to keep her lead actress nomination for "To Leslie" following an academy investigation that found her team did not violate any Oscar campaign rules, a voter called me to ven…

Biden's State of the Union draws audience of 27.3 million
Ap
AP

Biden's State of the Union draws audience of 27.3 million

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

An estimated 27.3 million people watched President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on television Tuesday night. The Nielsen company says that was the second smallest audience for the annual event in at least 30 years. Biden's audience was down nearly 28% from 2022. The only smaller audience for a president's annual address to Congress since 1993 was the 26.9 million people who saw Biden in 2021 in April, two months after the State of the Union is normally held. Nearly three-quarters of the people who watched Biden's speech last night were 55 and older. Nielsen says Fox News Channel had the biggest TV audience.

Sheryl Lee Ralph wishes late parents could see her success
Ap
AP

Sheryl Lee Ralph wishes late parents could see her success

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer

Sheryl Lee Ralph is living a career dream: The “Abbott Elementary” star won her first Emmy last year and lends her powerful vocals as a Super Bowl pregame performer this weekend. With all her success, the veteran actor-singer only wishes her late parents were alive to witness her recent accomplishments. Ralph will hit Sunday’s Super Bowl stage to sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The other pregame performances include country music star Chris Stapleton, who will sing the national anthem, while R&B legend Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful.” Rihanna is the featured halftime performer.

Disney to cut 7,000 jobs in Iger's company 'transformation'
Ap
AP

Disney to cut 7,000 jobs in Iger's company 'transformation'

  • By ALEX VEIGA - AP Business Writer

The Walt Disney Co. says it will cut about 7,000 jobs as part of a “significant transformation” announced by CEO Bob Iger. The job cuts amount to about 3% of the entertainment giant's global workforce and were announced Wednesday after Disney reported quarterly results that topped Wall Street’s forecasts. Iger returned as CEO in November following a challenging two-year tenure by his handpicked successor, Bob Chapek. The company says the job reductions are part of a targeted $5.5 billion cost savings across the company. In its latest results, solid growth at Disney's theme parks helped offset tepid performance in its video streaming and movie business.

Netflix steps up its effort to get paid for account sharing
Ap
AP

Netflix steps up its effort to get paid for account sharing

  • By DEE-ANN DURBIN - AP Business Writer

Netflix has a plan to deal with rampant account sharing: a program that lets subscribers pay extra to share their account with people outside their household. The streaming giant introduced paid sharing in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain on Wednesday. It was previously rolled out in Latin America, and some version of the plan is expected to be introduced in the U.S. in the next few weeks. Netflix estimates that 100 million households are currently sharing their accounts with people outside their household. The company says that hurts its ability to invest in new programming.

Opal Lee, 'grandmother of Juneteenth,' gets Texas portrait
Ap
AP

Opal Lee, 'grandmother of Juneteenth,' gets Texas portrait

  • By ACACIA CORONADO - Associated Press

A Texas woman who helped make Juneteenth a federal holiday has become the second Black Texan honored with a portrait on the walls of the state’s Senate chamber. Known as the “grandmother of Juneteenth,” Opal Lee, 96, who grew up in Fort Worth, joined President Joe Biden in 2021 to sign a law commemorating June 19 as the day that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas with news of the end of slavery. Lee joins the late Texas Senator and Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, who was the first Black Texan recognized with a portrait in the Senate in 1973.

Review: Con artists accumulate in the slinky 'Sharper'
Ap
AP

Review: Con artists accumulate in the slinky 'Sharper'

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

“Sharper" is a fitfully delicious pile of deceptions and double-crosses, made with evident appreciation for the genre. It opens with a definition of its title — “one who lives by their wits” — and “Sharper,” too, skates by nimbly enough by coasting on its cast’s smarts, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. They’re also great roles for actors, our best liars, to showcase their powers of slight-handed seduction and subtle transformation. In the case of “Sharper,” that's especially true in the performances by Briana Middleton and Sebastian Stan. “Sharper” opens in theaters Friday and debuts Feb. 17 on Apple TV+.

Review: JD Clayton offsets corniness with refreshing honesty
Ap
AP

Review: JD Clayton offsets corniness with refreshing honesty

  • By SCOTT STROUD - Associated Press

Singer-songwriter JD Clayton brings a refreshing earnestness to his promising full-length debut album, “Long Way From Home.” His sincerity makes you want to forgive him for the occasional cliche, writes Scott Stroud of The Associated Press. Clayton, a northwest Arkansas native, is so honest in his delivery that its easy to let him slide when things get corny. He's at his best when writing what he knows, including his struggles to find a footing in the Nashville music scene. And there’s enough intriguing material here to make him an artist to watch in the space between country and Americana.

Ap
AP

Commentary: ‘The Last of Us’ shows it pays to take gaming seriously

  • Gearoid Reidy - Bloomberg Opinion (TNS)

To measure the place of video games in the pop-culture zeitgeist, consider that Gen Z is more familiar with "Fortnite" than "Friends." The medium’s cultural reach is now at its peak, driven by the critical and commercial acclaim being heaped on the HBO TV hit "The Last of Us."