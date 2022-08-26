For Better Or For Worse

Billy Corgan makes magic as rock star, pro wrestling promoter

  • Jay Reddick - Orlando Sentinel (TNS)

Billy Corgan vividly remembers the rush he got when he first listened to the Beatles as a preteen in his Chicago basement. It’s a feeling that eventually propelled him to rock superstardom as lead singer of the Smashing Pumpkins.

Elton John and Britney Spears unite on a new dance single

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Elton John and Britney Spears have collaborated for the first time, creating the slinky, club-ready single “Hold Me Closer” that sees the pop icons take old sounds and fashion something new. The funky, piano-driven single uses John’s 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer” as the skeleton and adds elements from his songs “The One” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” all with Spears voice soaring and fluttering. While John has been releasing new music in the past few years — including the 16-track 2021 album “The Lockdown Sessions” — the song represents Spear’s first new music since her 2016 album “Glory” and her first offering since the ending of her contentious conservatorship.

Las Vegas Strip’s first magician celebrates 100th birthday

  • John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)

LAS VEGAS — David Copperfield is performing a show after the show backstage at his eponymous theater at MGM Grand. It’s a meet and greet for a small group of VIPs and invited guests. Many are tourists and conventioneers, wowed after seeing Copperfield perform for the first time.

Sylvester Stallone's wife files for divorce after 25 years

  • AP

Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone has filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. She filed a petition to end the marriage last week in a court in Palm Beach County, Florida, where the couple owns a home. The 76-year-old star of the “Rocky” and “Rambo” franchises and the 54-year-old businesswoman and former model married in London in 1997. It was the third marriage for him, the first for her. They have three daughters together, but all are adults, so there are no custody issues to resolve. They had dated for several years in the late 1980s and early 1990s before breaking up and reconciling.

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 20, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 20, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.