- By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press
Central Florida is about to become a hub of LGBTQ+ life. That's because tens of thousands of people are flocking to the area’s theme parks and hotels this week to go on thrill rides, dance at all-night parties and lounge poolside at hotels during the decades-long tradition known as Gay Days. The slew of anti-LGBTQ+ laws that Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers have championed are not stopping organizers from encouraging visitors from around the world to come to Orlando. They say a large turnout will send a message that LGBTQ+ people aren’t going away in Florida.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Soap star Tyler Christopher was arrested Friday at Hollywood Burbank Airport on suspicion of public drunkenness — his second such arrest since 2019.
- AP
A jury has convicted a former contestant on the television game show “Family Feud” of first-degree murder and home invasion in the shooting death of his estranged wife in western Illinois. Forty-year-old Timothy Bliefnick was found guilty Wednesday in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Rebecca Bliefnick. An Adams County jury deliberated about four hours after Timothy Bliefnick did not testify, and the defense did not call any evidence. Bliefnick is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 11. The body of 41-year-old Rebecca Bliefnick was found by a family member inside her Quincy home after she failed to pick up her children from school.
- By SAM METZ - Associated Press
A group representing the adult film industry is asking a judge to put on hold a Utah law requiring porn and other adult websites verify user ages. The Free Speech Coalition challenged the law in federal court after it took effect earlier this month and is asking for the judge to reverse its implementation until challenges are resolved. The group argued Wednesday that the harms the law inflicts on adult website operators were well underway and would continue over the years it takes to resolve the case. The law marks Utah’s latest attempt to combat pornography, building off years of anti-porn efforts in the state’s GOP-controlled Legislature.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office will not press charges against embattled actor Armie Hammer, who was accused in 2021 of raping a woman and allegedly coercing others to engage in aggressive sexual activities.
- Stacy Perman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Shark Tank" celebrity investor Daymond John is seeking a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against former contestants Al "Bubba" Baker and his daughter, Brittani, as well as his wife, Sabrina.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
“Reality,” a new film streaming on Max and starring Sydney Sweeney, is based on the actual FBI interrogation of the unbelievably named Reality Winner. The former Air Force translator worked as a contractor at a National Security Agency office in Augusta, Georgia, and one day released classified documents. The film's script is taken directly from the FBI transcript of the interrogation, with awkward banter and redactions and all. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr wrote in her review that this tense and riveting drama is a reminder that films don't need to be flashy to be great. “Reality” is rated TV-MA.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Five years after “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the Spider-verse is still expanding in thrilling ways. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is the rare sequel that dazzles as much as the original did, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. Just to look at, it’s something to behold. Colors drip, invert and splatter in a shimmering pop-art swirl. If “Into the Spider-Verse” reveled in the head-spinning collision of universes, “Across the Spider-Verse” throws plenty more into its multiverse blender. But despite all that's going on, this “Spider-Verse” is remarkably grounded as a coming-of-age tale that's both universal and totally exceptional.
Jury finds ‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson guilty of 2 counts of rape in retrial where Scientology played key role
- AP
- Astrid Kayembe - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Alec Baldwin underwent hip replacement surgery Tuesday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
This Ken is not taking any crap from haters who disapprove of his casting in "Barbie."
- AP
John Beasley, the veteran character actor who played a kindly school bus driver on the TV drama “Everwood” and appeared in dozens of films dating back to the 1980s, has died. He was 79. His manager, Don Spradlin, says Beasley died Tuesday after a “brief and unexpected illness” in his hometown of Omaha. Beasley played an assistant coach in the 1993 football film “Rudy” and a retired preacher in 1997’s “The Apostle,” co-starring and directed by Robert Duvall. On TV, Beasley was the father of Cedric the Entertainer in the TV Land comedy “The Soul Man.” For more than a dozen years, he ran the John Beasley Theater and Workshop in Omaha.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Boss is OK.
Movie review: The visually astounding ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ manages to improve on 2018’s first impressive chapter
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
Just as you did when its predecessor hit the big screen, you stare in wonder at the visual mastery on display in the new animated film, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”
- By DEE-ANN DURBIN - AP Business Writer
Rapper and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs is suing Diageo, saying the company didn’t make promised investments in his vodka and tequila brands and treated them as inferior “urban” products. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday with the New York Supreme Court in Manhattan. It claims Diageo starved Combs’ Ciroc vodka and DeLeon tequila brands of resources even as it showered attention on other celebrity brands, like actor George Clooney’s Casamigos tequila. Combs, who is Black, said Diageo leadership told him his race was one of the reasons it limited distribution of his brands to urban neighborhoods. Diageo denies Combs' allegations.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It seems Ezra Miller has made a lasting impression on "The Flash" director Andy Muschietti, despite the mountain of controversy surrounding the embattled actor.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Angelenos, it seems that Tyler, the Creator and his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival will see you again — real soon.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Johnny Depp and his rock band the Hollywood Vampires are postponing three U.S. tour dates.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Fall Out Boy's founding guitarist, Joe Trohman, has returned from a mental health break begun earlier this year.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
There’s a baby on the way for Al Pacino.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
John Beasley, whose nearly 70 onscreen acting credits included prominent roles on the series “Everwood” and “The Soul Man,” has died at age 79, his family confirmed.
- By SCOTT BAUER - Associated Press
Bob Dylan’s “Shadow Kingdom” feels like Dylan covering Dylan. In a review, The Associated Press’ Scott Bauer says when Dylan first released “Shadow Kingdom” as a live streaming event in July 2021, it disappeared almost as quickly as it seemingly emerged out of the smoke-filled sound stage where it was filmed noir-style. But now with its official release, fans will be able to hear yet again how Dylan reinterprets some of his earliest songs, with a heavy dose of accordion and no drums, making them sound fresh again. “Shadow Kingdom” also stands as a retort for all the naysayers who say Dylan can’t sing.
- AP
Jonathon Heyward will succeed Louis Langrée as music director of Lincoln Center’s Mostly Mozart Orchestra, which will be given a new and as yet undetermined name by the summer of 2024. The 30-year-old conductor will start a three-year contract in 2024. Founded in 1966, the Mostly Mozart Orchestra has had a reduced presence in Lincoln Center’s summer programming in recent years. Lincoln Center in 1996 cut the Mostly Mozart schedule from seven weeks to four. The orchestra gave 15 performances last summer. There are 14 scheduled this summer, including 12 in renovated David Geffen Hall.