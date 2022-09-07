- Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
Gabino Iglesias has always loved horror fiction and supernatural stories.
- Cory Oldweiler - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A remarkable debut collection of interconnected stories centered on a family of Jamaican immigrants, whose American-born son struggles to establish his place and his identity.
- Connie Ogle - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A young duchess fears her husband plans to murder her in this gorgeous novel set during the Italian Renaissance.
- Hamilton Cain - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: War and peace surge through the pages of a Nobel laureate's captivating, brilliant new novel.
- Christine Brunkhorst - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: Reeling from a diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's, a writer and former ski jumper strives to dissect his family mythology.
- Matt Pearce - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Somebody has to grow and harvest the food in the fields. Somebody has to clean the carcasses, drive the trucks and unload the haul. Somebody has to process the food, prepare it, cook it, serve it. There's always somebody minding the register, stocking the shelves, wiping the counters, moppin…
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
At one time, Labor Day weekend marked the end of cabin season, but that was back when cabins had to be closed up for winter. Now we go to the lakes all year round. Cabin reading can take place on a sunny dock in July, or in front of a roaring fire in January.
- Christine Brunkhorst - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
NONFICTION: A St. Paul memoirist struggles to understand suicide and its generational effect.
- Jeff Strickler - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
"Fairy Tale" by Stephen King; Scribner (598 pages, $32.50)
- Erin Arvedlund - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
A long-running class action gender discrimination lawsuit against Goldman Sachs may go to trial this year, containing allegations of bias and predatory behavior at the vaunted Wall Street firm.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
American authors Elizabeth Strout and Percival Everett are up against writers from Britain, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka as finalists for the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction. Strout’s symphony of everyday lives “Oh William!” and Everett’s powerful novel about racism and police violence, “The Trees,” are on the prize's shortlist announced Tuesday. The other contenders include Zimbabwe’s NoViolet Bulawayo for “Glory”; Irish writer Claire Keegan’s “Small Things Like These”; and “The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida” by Sri Lanka’s Shehan Karunatilaka. British fantasy author Alan Garner — the oldest-ever Booker nominee at 87 — is on the list for “Treacle Walker.” The winner will be crowned Oct. 17 at a ceremony in London.
- By MICHAEL TARM - AP Legal Affairs Writer
-
A music writer who spent decades raising awareness about sexual misconduct allegations against singer R. Kelly is fighting a bid to force him to testify at Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago on child pornography and trial-fixing charges. In a Tuesday filing, lawyers for Jim DeRogatis invoked protections for the press in asking the federal trial to rule DeRogatis need not testify. DeRogatis was a reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times in the early 2000s when he anonymously received a video that he gave to police that led to Kelly’s child pornography trial in 2008 in state court.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The Weeknd is on the road to recovery and will return to live performances just days after he abruptly canceled his sold-out Saturday concert at SoFi Stadium.
Michael K. Williams’ writing partner Jon Sternfeld reflects on last calls with actor, who died days later
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Michael K. Williams’ death a year ago shocked his biographer because “The Wire” star had been “very happy” and in a “very good place” at that time, his writing partner Jon Sternfeld recalled.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Pour one out for Jason Momoa's hair, but make sure you use a reusable cup.
- AP
-
John Miller, who has switched between journalism and law enforcement in a lengthy career, has been hired by CNN as its chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst. Miller most recently worked as the New York Police Department's deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, and has also worked at the FBI. In journalism, he has worked at both ABC and CBS News. While at ABC, he had an extensive interview with Osama bin Laden and later covered the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack. Miller is a prominent addition as CNN, under new chief Chris Licht, tries to steer the network away from opinion.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Luke Combs celebrated Labor Day weekend by doling out refunds left and right to concertgoers.
Justin Bieber suspends remainder of Justice World Tour to regroup and finish recovery from facial paralysis virus
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Justin Bieber has suspended the rest of his world tour to focus on his health.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — The cast of Broadway’s upcoming “Sweeney Todd” revival is a cut above.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Former "NCIS" star Pauley Perrette is still here and repeatedly reminded her fans of that fact when she marked a scary milestone on Twitter.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Telluride, Colo. — To feed or not to feed, that is the film festivalgoer's ever-pressing question: whether 'tis wiser to blow off a screening and seek out some much-needed sustenance (or a drink, or a nap), or to just power through and hope that sheer cinephile adrenaline will be fuel enough…
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The woman who recently sued Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears for alleged child sexual abuse submitted a letter Monday to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office calling for the comedians' immediate arrest and prosecution.