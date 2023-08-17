- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
Actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard maintain they don’t host celebrity swingers parties, though they understand how the rumors got started.
Raquel Leviss says she didn't receive 'a single penny' for Scandoval despite 'Vanderpump' ratings boost
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Vanderpump Rules" star Raquel Leviss said this week that she was not compensated fairly for her role in the Scandoval controversy, which gave the Bravo reality series a late-season bump in ratings.
- By ANDREW SELIGMAN - AP Sports Writer
Ian Happ had just been called up to the majors by the Chicago Cubs and was looking for pictures to hang in his apartment. From that simple desire came a vivid vision and one unlikely partnership with an English artist who made it come to life. Happ saw reactions fans had when he brought them onto the field. He says “everybody would have the same experience of looking back up just in awe.” He wanted to show Wrigley Field from that perspective. It became Happ’s “Through My Eyes” project, where fans can purchase prints and the proceeds go to his charity. The drawings are part of artist Patrick Vale’s “See What I See” exhibit, a series of drawings of cityscapes. They’re on display at Chicago’s Gallery Victor through Aug. 26.
- AP
A central Florida art museum that was raided last year by the FBI over an exhibit of what turned out to be forged Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings has sued its former executive director and others, claiming they were part of a scheme to profit from the sale of the fake artwork. The Orlando Museum of Art filed the lawsuit Monday in state court against former CEO Aaron De Groft and others whom the museum says were involved in the scheme, seeking undisclosed damages for fraud, breach of contract and conspiracy. The 99-year-old museum says it was left with a tattered reputation.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
The Associated Press has issued guidelines for its journalists on use of artificial intelligence, saying the tool cannot be used to create publishable content and images for the news service. But AP still encouraged its staff members to become familiar with the technology, and has prepared a chapter for its influential Stylebook offering advice to journalists on covering the fast-moving story. Other news organizations have issued or are developing guidance for use of generative AI, many of them mindful that the technology is still in its infancy and can be prone to errors. It is also being closely watched for what it might mean for jobs in the future.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
It’s not just a Barbie world but a Barbie record, now that Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” has overtaken “The Dark Knight” as Warner Bros. highest-grossing domestic film.
'Black Godfather' director Reginald Hudlin on Clarence Avant: 'His effect is literally immeasurable'
- Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — With the passing of media executive Clarence Avant on Monday, Hollywood lost an industry magnate whose impact and reach was unquantifiable.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Fans of “The View” will get another chance to take a little time and enjoy it once again — just as it is.
Leonard Bernstein's kids defend Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro' prosthetic: 'Our dad would have been fine'
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Leonard Bernstein's family is rallying behind Bradley Cooper after he faced online criticism for his appearance in Netflix's upcoming film "Maestro."
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
Music industry giant Jerry Moss has died at age 88. Moss teamed with Herb Alpert to co-found A&M Records and rise from a Los Angeles garage to wealth and fame with hits by Alpert, the Police, the Carpenters and hundreds of other performers, He and Alpert were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. A&M Records released such blockbuster albums as Albert’s “Whipped Cream & Other Delights,” Carole King’s “Tapestry” and Peter Frampton’s “Frampton Comes Alive!” His music connections also led to a lucrative horse racing business that he owned with his first wife, Ann. A statement from his family said he died Wednesday at his home in Bel Air, California.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Killers are apologizing after taking heat for bringing a Russian fan onstage to play with them during a performance in the country of Georgia.
- By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press
Country music is in Teddy Thompson’s DNA, even though he was born in London. His parents, Richard and Linda Thompson, are revered British folk rockers who found room for such Nashville standards as “Together Again” and “Honky Tonk Blues” in their 1970s stage shows. Their son has long been partial to classic country, which is evident on his new album of covers, “My Love of Country.” In a review, The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says Thompson’s affection for the material is evident in his disciplined, almost reverent interpretations. The songs range from Patsy Cline tunes to “I’ll Regret It All in the Morning,” a drinking song written by Teddy’s dad. “My Love of Country” will be released Friday.
- By DAVE CAMPBELL - Associated Press
DeYarmond Edison was a short-lived indie folk band formed by Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and his childhood buddies. The experience challenged their friendships, shaped their careers and changed their lives forever over. Creative differences caused their sudden end in 2006. Now the defunct band has released “Epoch,” an 83-song box set that amplifies its Wisconsin roots and reflects an impulsive move to North Carolina. The Associated Press' Dave Campbell writes that there are hints of Counting Crows and Sufjan Stevens in the release's wide range, spanning from teenage battle-of-the-band jams to gospel to blues.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
The young protagonist of “Blue Beetle” is the first Latino superhero in a leading role in a DC film. It’s not just token casting, either. Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, “Blue Beetle” is firmly rooted in the experience of a close-knit Mexican-American family scraping by in the shadow of the gleaming Miami-like fictional metropolis of Palmera City. “Blue Beetle” doesn’t have much originality going for itself, but it crucially gets that superhero movies don’t need to be self-serious to make a serious point, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. Light, lively and sincere, “Blue Beetle” is a tribute to the tenacity and indomitability of Mexican-American families.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
“Blue Beetle” works, basically, and that puts it ahead of the game for most DC Comics-derived movies. Its scale is more human than corporate. And it’s really nice to get out of Gotham and visit a new fictional urban center: Palmera City, imagined here as Miami with a hint of “Blade Runner,” …
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
If you're wondering what a morning-show bachelorette party might look like, look no further than Wednesday's episode of ABC's "Good Morning America."
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
For Keke Palmer, dancing at Usher's Las Vegas residency — and getting flack from ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson — was just the start of a dream come true.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
It's clear early on in "The Monkey King," debuting Friday on Netflix, that the title character is going to be hard to like.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
For Jaime Reyes — the Blue Beetle — being a superhero is a family affair. While most superheroes shield their identities from loved ones, in “Blue Beetle,” the first DC Comics movie to feature a Latino superhero, it’s a group project. When recent college grad Jaime (Xolo Maridueña) unknowing…
- By KRYSTA FAURIA - Associated Press
When director Dustin Guy Defa set out to make a movie about isolation, grief and familial strife, he wasn’t quite cognizant of the unmistakable ways in which the effects of the coronavirus pandemic were informing his script. Now, however, he concedes that “The Adults,” which hits select theaters Friday, is loaded with obvious inspiration from some of the flashpoints of 2020, the year he wrote it. “The Adults” premiered in February at the Berlin International Film Festival and was subsequently picked up by Universal Pictures. It stars Michael Cera, Sophia Lillis and Hannah Gross.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
'BLUE BEETLE'
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
How do you top a five-time Grammy Award-winning album that had critics applauding its rich blend of R&B, hip-hop, swing, jazz and pop? If you’re Jon Batiste, you go even higher and wider. The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist returns this month two years after his triumphant album “We Are” with the complex “World Music Radio,” a collection he calls an “expansive, genre-less, popular music concept record.” “World Music Radio” is conceived like a timeless radio broadcast from a sort of interstellar DJ, gradually taking the listener from a hip-hop, pop and dance party to soul, Latin ballad, folk and gospel. It’s like moving from a rave to church.
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Q. You recently wrote about a power pack for use when camping or during emergencies. Does it generate its own power, or does it have to be charged first? I was a bit confused after reading about it in several places. It seems to me that it does need to be charged from an external source before use.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis is calling on other care partners to take care of themselves as she admits to struggling while caring for her husband. The "Die Hard" actor was diagnosed earlier this year with frontotemporal dementia.