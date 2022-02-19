- AP
-
PARIS (AP) — A modeling agent who was close to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead Saturday in his French jail cell, where he was being held in an investigation into the rape of minors and trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.
- By MAGGIE DUFFY, Tampa Bay Times
-
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Crowds filed in to The Dalí Museum on a chilly Tuesday morning in February to see the exhibition of works by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso — evidence that, after all these years, his work is still a draw.
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- By The Associated Press
-
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
- Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Popular Spotify podcasts including “The Joe Rogan Experience” were off the air for nearly an hour Friday, fueling speculation from fans that the controversial host had been blocked from the streaming service.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Ye is bringing "Donda 2" to his own platform.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Kanye West wants to stay married to Kim Kardashian, at least for now — especially in case she is wanting to rush headlong into marriage No. 4.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — We’ve seen her on the legal drama “All Rise'' originally on CBS and “First Wives Club” for BET+, but Ryan Michelle Bathe' has jumped to the top of the marquee as a star of “ The Endgame ” on NBC, debuting Monday.
- Jim Harrington - The Mercury News (TNS)
-
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Spirit West Coast Festival, the biggest annual Christian music event in Northern California, is set to return for its 25th year.
- Nick Vadala - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
PHILADELPHIA — Hip-hop heads, rejoice — Yo! MTV Raps is making a comeback. And this time around, a famed Philly DJ is heading up hosting duties.
- Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
SEATTLE — We've said it before, but 2021 truly was the year of the Foo. Between a new Foo Fighters album, their pandemic-delayed 26th anniversary tour that saw the rock giants reopening arenas en route to a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, and too many side projects to mention, the ba…
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Usher is directing his fans to move their seats to a new spot.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — A superhero-heavy lineup is headed to “Saturday Night Live.”
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is gearing up for its closing line.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Tracy Morgan is making Friars Club history.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'Space Force'
- Neal Justin and Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
There's a reason Presidents Day was designated to honor George Washington and Abraham Lincoln and not, say, Millard Fillmore and Martin Van Buren.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Kelly Clarkson may soon be Kelly Clarkson no more.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
Generation Z gets the Leatherface treatment in "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," a bloody, tongue-in-cheek entry in the long-running horror franchise.
The Kanye West in ‘jeen-yuhs’ on Netflix begins with the Chicago Kanye — already arrogant, unsatisfied, hard at work creating music
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — A filmmaker plays fly on the wall to the world’s biggest pop stars.