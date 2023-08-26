Fun Page Bottom

British pop singer Maisie Peters' tour in the U.S. and Canada follows the June release of her sophomore album “The Good Witch.” Interwoven are five dates opening for Ed Sheeran, who signed Peters to his Gingerbread Man Records in 2021, and who she has already opened for in Europe, Asia and Australia. But New York’s Radio City Music Hall presented a new achievement as her biggest headlining show so far. She called the experience “very surreal" in an interview with The Associated Press. Peters will play with Sheeran for the first time on this leg of his tour on Saturday in Seattle.