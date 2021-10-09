Fun Page Bottom

Following are television and streaming highlights for the week of Oct. 10-16.
The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs.
- By LISA RATHKE - Associated Press
-
ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) — A federal judge heard arguments on Friday about whether or not a private institution, Vermont Law School, has a right to conceal two large murals against the artists' wishes because some members of the school community find them racially offensive.
- Jim Harrington - The Mercury News (TNS)
-
All aboard for the Beach Boys’ Good Vibrations cruise.
- Jim Harrington - The Mercury News (TNS)
-
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Bjork is coming to California to perform five shows.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Lashana Lynch was in stunt training when she found out she was going to play a 00 agent in the James Bond film “No Time to Die.”
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
Depicting the damage opioids can inflict on individuals and communities is nothing new for television. Two Showtime series come to mind: "Nurse Jackie," which spotlighted a pill-popping medical professional, and "American Rust," the locally shot crime drama with a story set amid western Penn…
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
How does “murder suspect” look on a college application? The Bayview Four are about to find out.
- By ANGELA CHARLTON - Associated Press
-
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that his country will return 26 African artworks — royal thrones, ceremonial altars, revered statues — to Benin later this month, part of France's long-promised plans to give back artwork taken from Africa during the colonial era.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
A24′s newest atmospheric horror will have you counting sheep — but not out of boredom.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Backlash be damned, Dave Chappelle is apparently basking in the glory of being canceled.
- Brandon Sapienza - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
On Food Network, the roles have reversed and it’s the chef that’s on the chopping block.
- Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
SEATTLE — Mark Oct. 7, 2021, as the day that, officially, all became right in this world. Forget, momentarily, the societal discord crippling our political institutions while a pandemic-ravaged Earth spins into a fiery hellscape, or the fact that the M's were denied a playoff berth after a s…
Coolest thing about James Bond? That theme music, first created for ‘Dr. No’ and a story of intrigue all its own
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Forget the license to kill. James Bond fanatics carry a license to argue about everything. Who’s the best Bond? Well, Connery. Obviously.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Kim Kardashian West is coasting through her "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig this weekend because it's "so easy."
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
After some 18 months of delays due to the global pandemic, director and co-writer Cary Joji Fukunaga had his doubts that his first entry in the enduring James Bond franchise, "No Time to Die," was really, at long last, about to be released. Until he was seated near actual royalty.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
There was nothing scripted about this fight.
- Ashley Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Nate the Great," the beloved underdog of Apple TV+ Emmy winner "Ted Lasso," hasn't been doing so great lately. Played by Nick Mohammed, the kit man-turned-"Wunderkid" assistant coach enjoyed his first taste of public fanfare earlier this season but still finds himself stuck in the shadow of…