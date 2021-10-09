Fun Page Bottom

Fun Page Bottom
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

  • AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs.

State
AP

Judge hears arguments in school's plan to conceal murals

  • By LISA RATHKE - Associated Press

ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) — A federal judge heard arguments on Friday about whether or not a private institution, Vermont Law School, has a right to conceal two large murals against the artists' wishes because some members of the school community find them racially offensive.

Entertainment
AP

Review: Hulu's 'Dopesick' dives deep into America's addiction to opioids

  • Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

Depicting the damage opioids can inflict on individuals and communities is nothing new for television. Two Showtime series come to mind: "Nurse Jackie," which spotlighted a pill-popping medical professional, and "American Rust," the locally shot crime drama with a story set amid western Penn…

+5
'Our imagination was violated': France to return African art
World
AP

'Our imagination was violated': France to return African art

  • By ANGELA CHARLTON - Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that his country will return 26 African artworks — royal thrones, ceremonial altars, revered statues — to Benin later this month, part of France's long-promised plans to give back artwork taken from Africa during the colonial era.

Entertainment
AP

Sub Pop signs influential Northwest rockers Built to Spill

  • Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)

SEATTLE — Mark Oct. 7, 2021, as the day that, officially, all became right in this world. Forget, momentarily, the societal discord crippling our political institutions while a pandemic-ravaged Earth spins into a fiery hellscape, or the fact that the M's were denied a playoff berth after a s…

Entertainment
AP

How Cary Fukunaga brought James Bond into a new era in 'No Time to Die'

  • Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

After some 18 months of delays due to the global pandemic, director and co-writer Cary Joji Fukunaga had his doubts that his first entry in the enduring James Bond franchise, "No Time to Die," was really, at long last, about to be released. Until he was seated near actual royalty.